Tottenham have sanctioned another loan departure for highly-rated young winger Mikey Moore this summer, TEAMtalk understands, and Rangers are set to make a major push to win the race for his signature.

The Glasgow side are at the forefront of interest, eager to bring the England youth international back to Ibrox for a second successive season following his impressive spell north of the border.

Moore enjoyed a standout campaign at Rangers, making 47 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven times – including in the Old Firm Derby – and was named the Scottish Premiership’s Young Player of the Season.

As previously revealed, sources close to the player confirm that he loved his time in Glasgow, formed strong bonds with several squad members and is even holidaying with them this summer, including fellow Rangers youngster Bailey Rice.

The 18-year-old would be keen on a return, viewing it as the ideal environment to continue his rapid development.

However, Rangers, under new boss Derek McInnes, are not alone in their pursuit. There is notable interest from clubs in the English Championship, as well as from several sides across Europe, in bringing Moore in on loan.

Tottenham are carefully assessing all options to ensure his next move best suits Moore’s growth, with a decision over his destination expected in the coming week.

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Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi rates Moore highly, but believes the youngster is not yet ready for regular Premier League minutes.

The Italian wants to see him playing regularly across the season, while out on loan, before making a final call on his permanent future at Spurs.

Spurs, meanwhile, have made it clear they don’t want to sell Moore permanently this summer. The youngster, for his part, is determined to secure regular game time, rather than limited substitute appearances in north London.

A return to Rangers would offer continuity in setting where he thrived last term, contributing both goals and assists while adapting to the physical and tactical demands of senior football.

Spurs retain full control over the player’s long-term future, with his current contract at the club running until 2030, but they have confirmed the door is again open for a temporary move.

Rangers also hold strong relations with his agency, USG, as they have done multiple deals in the past, and currently have Rangers midfielder Lyle Cameron on their books.

The next few days will prove pivotal as Tottenham weigh up the proposals.

Whether Moore heads back to Glasgow or embarks on a fresh challenge elsewhere, the talented youngster would be very welcomed back at Ibrox once again. Rangers fans are hopeful they get to watch him again next season.

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