Inter Milan offer major incentive to star performer to halt Tottenham charge for summer deal

Inter Milan are reportedly planning to extend the contract of defender Milan Skriniar as soon as possible and could even offer him the captaincy to ward off interest from Tottenham.

Skriniar’s has been on sporting director Fabio Paratici’s radar ever since he came in at Spurs, and those links gathered even more pace when Antonio Conte took over from Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach in north London.

But according to Italian news outlet FCInter1908, Inter have no doubts about wanting to secure the 27-year-old’s future.

The Slovakia international has been a key member of the Inter side, having signed from Sampdoria in 2017. He played a major part in their title success under Conte last season, having initially struggled to keep a place in the Italian’s first team.

Skriniar has carried on a high level this season and was excellent in Inter’s 1-0 win at Liverpool in the Champions League.

The towering defender performed heroically as 10-man Inter held the Reds at bay. However, they still crashed out of the competition after a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

Skriniar’s current deal is set to run out at the end of June 2023. However, the report states that Inter intend to renew with him soon and that the captaincy is also on the cards – if, as expected, Samir Handanovic moves on.

New centre-backs on Tottenham radar

As for Spurs, they remain keen on signing at least one new centre-back this summer.

There are major doubts over the futures of Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon. Tottenham youngster Japhet Tanganga could also be moved on in a big summer turnaround.

The likes of Stefan De Vries and South Korean star Kim Min-jae continue to be linked with the club. But it appears that a swoop for Skriniar is becoming less and less likely.

Tottenham given Dybala hope – again

Meanwhile, Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala is “more and more convinced” he is not wanted in Turin after a contract meeting between his representatives and the Serie A club was postponed, claims a report.

Dybala’s current contract expires in June 2022 and he has held talks over an extension. In fact in October it looked like the 28-year Argentina striker would pen an extension. Fabrizio Romano claimed a renewal until 2025 was close.

However, no deal has yet to emerge. There have also been reports of Juve plotting a proposal worth less than their previous offer.

Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, claim the Bianconeri will propose a “lower offer” compared to the previous one.

That previous offer was reported to be €8m net, plus bonuses. But with the relationship between player and club “freezing” over the winter it looks likely that a lower offer will be doomed to failure.

The player’s agent Jorge Antun was scheduled to meet Juve officials on Thursday to talk over the player’s future.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, vial Football Italia, that meeting has been postponed.

Antun arrived in Turin from Argentina a few days ago. But he was “surprised” to discover that Old Lady officials had no intention of speaking to him.

And Dybala is “more and more convinced” that Juve do not want to count on him. They report he is ready to seriously consider a transfer away from the club.

Instead Dybala’s agent and the representatives of the other five players with contracts up for renewal, including Federico Bernardeschi, will have to settle for meetings during the international break.

