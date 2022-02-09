Agent Mino Raiola is pushing Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij towards the Premier League and could finalise a move to Tottenham, according to reports.

Antonio Conte has previous with the centre-back as they worked together for two successful years at Inter. de Vrij featured 42 times in all competitions as the Nerazzurri won last season’s Serie A title.

The pair clearly have a great relationship, as de Vrij spoke about Conte and his successor, Simone Inzaghi, back in December.

The 55-cap Netherlands international said: “Inzaghi and Conte are two important coaches because they’ve won.

“I had already worked with Inzaghi at Lazio, Conte has had a great career because he’s always won.

“We won the title under Conte and you can see it now. Inzaghi has been working on a solid base and is doing an important season now.”

Central defence is one area of the pitch Conte may look to improve at Spurs. The north London outfit look set to make Cristian Romero’s loan move permanent, but they could still do with a replacement for Eric Dier or Davinson Sanchez.

Stefan de Vrij pushed towards England

Stefan de Vrij is a proven winner and could play in the Premier League for the first time next season.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, as cited by The Spurs Web, Raiola wants de Vrij to move to England in the summer.

Spurs are the team showing the most interest and may therefore strike a deal with Inter for the 30-year-old’s signature.

Harry Kane not set on Spurs stay despite Conte hiring Harry Kane hasn’t committed his future to Tottenham with clubs still interested in the striker

His contract in Milan runs until 2023, giving Inter just a few more chances to sell him on for a decent fee.

Spurs chief Fabio Paratici would be wise to organise a deal with Inter and Raiola sooner rather than later, as other European clubs are likely join the race.

de Vrij has made almost 150 appearances for Inter to date. He has helped them to lift the league title once, as detailed earlier, as well as this season’s Italian super cup.

Conte weighs in on fairytale Tottenham reunion

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has hinted Tottenham could move for Christian Eriksen in the summer after revealing he was caught off guard by his return to England with Brentford.

“No. Honestly no [we didn’t discuss signing him],” said Conte when asked about Eriksen’s January return to England.

“Honestly I was surprised about the situation. In my mind, honestly, I thought Christian needed more time before coming back to play in England.

“For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham’s story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club. But now he’s signed for Brentford, only six months, and we’ll see what happens.

“I was lucky because I met him on Sunday and it was good to speak with him. I saw him with his family and it was good.

“I’m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch. We spent a really good time at Inter Milan together.

“We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future and you don’t know what will happen. It would be good for me to have him again, to work together.”

READ MORE: Conte ‘seduced’ by Ligue 1 star as dream Bentancur partner is targeted – Euro Paper Talk