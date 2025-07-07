Mohammed Kudus has reportedly signalled his intent to swap West Ham United for Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money move this summer after rejecting a late approach from one of European football’s elite clubs.

New Spurs boss Thomas Frank has given the green light for the north London outfit to try and conclude a deal for Kudus, as he looks to add more explosiveness to his attack ahead of the club’s return to Champions League action in 2025/26.

Frank has pushed for his former Brentford talisman Bryan Mbeumo to join him at Tottenham, only for the player himself to favour a move to Manchester United. And, while a potential door has been opened that could still see the pair reunited, Kudus also remains a top option for the Danish boss.

Spurs have so far had two approaches knocked back for the West Ham attacker, with the latest rumoured to have been £5omillion (€58m / $68m) plus £12.5m (€14.5m $17m) in additional variables.

However, a fresh report from TBR Football states that Kudus has turned down a late approach from Bayern Munich for his services and is fully focusing on joining Tottenham instead.

The Bundesliga giants turned to Kudus after losing Jamal Musiala for at least four months after his horrific injury at the Club World Cup, only to be shunned.

Both London clubs now remain locked in talks over a deal for the attacker, and a transfer could be struck eventually for around £60m up front.

Tottenham do still have to be wary of interest from Chelsea in the attacker, while Arsenal are also known admirers of the Ghana international – although their focus has largely been switched towards Blues winger Noni Madueke in recent weeks.

Romano doubles down on Kudus to Tottenham

Meanwhile, respected transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has added more fuel to the fire over Kudus’ proposed switch to Tottenham with his latest comments on the Hammers star.

Taking to YouTube, Romano confirmed an improved bid is on the way and also backed up the reports that personal terms have already been agreed.

“Tottenham are expected to bid again for Mohammed Kudus,” insisted Romano. “So in the next days Tottenham want to attack again.

“Second point: Thomas Frank has approved internally Kudus as a top target for Tottenham this summer, as a crucial target. They are prepared to advance and push for Mohammed Kudus

“And then the player side, probably the best news for Spurs fans is that my understanding is Kudus wants to go to Tottenham.

“Kudus gives total priority to Tottenham. Kudus is not negotiating with other clubs because his intention is to go to Tottenham.

“So when you see the player with his intention it’s probably the best news possible for the club to try and get the deal done between clubs, in this case with West Ham.”

It now appears to be a case of ‘watch this space’ with Tottenham’s efforts to sign Kudus and give them a huge new attacking threat in Frank’s starting XI.

