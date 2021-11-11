A recently touted Tottenham transfer has quickly been dismissed by a report that has revealed Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici aren’t yet on the same wavelength regarding the market.

Thursday morning brought the familiar tale of Gareth Bale to Tottenham back into the spotlight. Bale is revered at Spurs after blossoming into one of the world’s best players during his first spell at Tottenham.

Bale returned to Spurs last season on loan. After a sluggish start, the Real Madrid veteran began to find his stride. He bagged 16 goals in 34 outings and proved those that claim he is a spent force wrong.

A report from the Spanish press recently put another Tottenham return for Bale back on the agenda. They even claimed new manager Conte preferred the potential signing of Bale over Eden Hazard. The ex-Chelsea hero was reportedly preferred by Daniel Levy.

However, Football London have now dismissed those rumours as mere fantasy. But in doing so, they have revealed a surprise wrinkle in Tottenham’s transfer plans for the upcoming winter window.

Firstly, they stated there is ‘currently nothing’ to the Bale return rumour. In fact, there is reportedly little to any rumour making the rounds given Conte and Paratici are ‘yet to discuss potential new signings for the January transfer window or next summer.’

That may surprise some given Conte’s preferred 3-4-3 formation could require specialised stars to be bought in the market.

However, Conte is instead keen to focus his full attention over the coming weeks on those currently at his disposal. On his agenda is improving their ‘fitness and belief’.

Spurs' three-man shortlist from Serie A Antonio Conte has a reported three-man shortlist from the Serie A for January's transfer window, with more news on former Italy forward Antonio Cassano slamming Spurs pair Conte and Fabio Paratici.

To do that, the article states Conte and his staff have been hard at work devising individual training plans for his players.

Many of Spurs’ stars are currently away on international duty. But Conte will ensure their minds are never far from Tottenham matters.

Indeed, the players will reportedly undertake extra training sessions upon the completion of their international sessions in order to quickly whip them into shape.

Five managers looking to get back into work as vacancies open…

Kane responds to Tottenham probe while with England

Meanwhile, Harry Kane addressed questions over his stuttering form in Thursday’s press conference ahead of England’s Wembley date with Albania on Friday.

After coming so close to glory in the summer, Kane has scored just one league goal this season. But he says he’s not worried about his current form and answered questions about pressure.

Kane told a press conference: “From my point of view, it’s easy for people to make an excuse when you’re not on form or scoring as many as you usually do. That’s where it’s important for my own self-belief, for my own mentality, just to work harder.

“That’s always been my approach, whether I’m doing really well or the goals don’t quite come in – is to work hard and train hard for the team and that’s what I’ve done my whole career.

“In this calendar year, it’s been a great year for me personally and I hope to continue that tomorrow night.

READ MORE: Leeds United involved, but Tottenham poised to be the big winner from transfer that will ‘shake European football’