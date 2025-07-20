Tottenham Hotspur have been delivered a potentially fatal blow to their hopes of completing a quick deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibb-White, following the latest news on what is developing into one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

It’s well over a week since Spurs activated Gibbs-White’s £60million release clause, but the deal continues to be in limbo after Nottingham Forest accused them of an illegal approach for the England international.

Tottenham looked to be on the brink of a sensational double deal, having also announced the capture of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, but have now hit a major roadblock when it comes to Gibbs-White.

The 25-year-old featured in Forest’s pre-season clash against Monaco on Saturday, coming off a half-time as he applauded the Forest supporters and also signalled a heart emoji to them before leaving the pitch.

While some have suggested that could have been a goodbye, it must be noted that Gibbs-White makes the same gestures to the Forest fans all the time.

It was reported on Friday that the player himself has set a deadline of Monday for the transfer to move on significantly, given that is when Forest fly out to Portugal for their pre-season training camp.

However, while Tottenham remain confident that a deal will still be done, The Athletic now reports that the midfielder is expected to accompany the squad on that trip.

Forest play two friendlies in Portugal, taking on Fulham on July 27 before playing Estoril Praia on July 30.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever after Mohammed Kudus arrival

Gibbs-White urged to sue Forest over delayed Tottenham move

There have been some suggestions, meanwhile, that the former Wolves man may have the legal right to force a move to Tottenham, given that his release clause has been met.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Gibbs-White is unwilling to agitate for a move to Spurs as he does not want to leave Forest on bad terms – especially given his status as captain of the side.

Outspoken former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has urged the midfielder to sue Forest and take matters into his own hands, though.

“Morgan Gibbs-White should go to the PFA, he should sue Nottingham Forest, and he should refuse to train,” he said. “I think Forest are a disgrace, the way they have dealt with the situation is disgusting.

“He has signed a contract and there is a release clause of £60 million in there. He knows it is in there, his agent knows it is in there, and Nottingham Forest know that it is in there. He has agreed to that contract on those terms. Whether he has become a better player at Forest, that is worth more than £60 million, that is on him.”

As for Tottenham triggering that exit clause, O’Hara added: “Now, when someone finds out about the release clause, which happens every day in football – people find stuff out and agents talk – Nottingham Forest suddenly decide they cannot have that, and the clause is confidential.

“What do you mean confidential? It is a release clause in a player’s contract; he is entitled to know about it and tell people about it. What is going on here?

“Evangelos Marinakis has had an absolute stinker and his club are going to lose Morgan Gibbs-White for £60 million because he has done better than they expected and someone found out.

“It is a disgrace. A player can tell who he wants about his contract, he has earned it, and they were all happy to sign it at the time. Now suddenly it is illegal – what on earth are they on about? It is disgusting.”

Latest Tottenham news: Defender bid launched / Next-level playmaker swoop

🔵 Tottenham to launch £61m bid for ‘unbelievable’ Prem star after Liverpool enter race

🔵 Tottenham ‘open talks’ to gift Thomas Frank next-level star in stunning transfer coup

🔵 Tottenham chase trophy-winning Prem defender as Frank skirts around Romero future question

Gibbs-White in new-look Tottenham midfield