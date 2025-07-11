Nottingham Forest have reported Tottenham Hotspur to the Premier League for making an illegal approach to midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, even threatening to sue their rivals, as a proposed deal has been put on hold.

It’s reported that Forest officials have been incensed by Spurs reportedly tapping up the England international ahead of what is proposed to be a £60million switch to north London.

That is the figure in the 25-year-old’s release clause which Tottenham are thought to have triggered, but Forest are ‘furious’ with their approach and have accused them of not making an official approach to secure the signing.

The Daily Mail reports that Forest have now told their top-flight rivals not to make any further contact with Gibbs-White and have written to both Spurs and the Premier League.

Premier League officials are now likely to decide whether to investigate. Should they do so, and should Tottenham be found guilty, they could face a hefty fine or even a transfer ban.

While Forest have so far declined to comment, it’s reported that they tried to resolve the situation amicably, but have been unable to do so.

Gibbs-White, who scored seven goals and notched eight assists in the Premier League last season, looked to be close to joining Tottenham’s newest signing in north London, Mohammed Kudus. However. everything is now on hold until the matter is resolved.

One club who could benefit from the drama is Manchester City, who have also been heavily linked with Gibbs-White as Pep Guardiola continues his rebuild at The Etihad.

Tottenham have so far declined to comment on the matter.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Release clause issues strike again

The Mail also adds how release clauses have proven to be a controversial issue in the Premier League in recent years.

In 2023, Chelsea were understood to have submitted an offer that activated a complex release clause, understood to be in the region of £35m, in the contract of Michael Olise at Crystal Palace.

However, Chelsea’s interest in the winger aggravated Palace officials, who believed the Stamford Bridge club ‘crossed the line’ in their conduct during their attempts to sign the player.

France winger Olise later signed a new contract and ultimately moved to Bayern Munich for £52m the following summer.

Forest were primed to use the money secured for Gibbs-White to make a move for Manchester City attacker James McAtee but that deal will also have to be put on hold for now.

The news will also come as a massive blow to Tottenham, who look to have stepped on the gas to secure their top targets ahead of a return to Champions League football.

Latest Tottenham news: Huge Real Madrid raid / Classy striker move

🔵 Real Madrid plan GIANT ‘official offer’ for ‘world-class’ Tottenham star after PSG demolition – report

🔵 Biggest Tottenham competition for Serie A signing revealed amid clarity on price tag – Sources

🔵 Tottenham ‘confident’ of beating rivals to 23 G/A Ligue 1 striker after Mourinho snub

QUIZ: Before or after – Who joined Spurs earlier?