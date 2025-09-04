Tottenham could make a stunning revival of their transfer for Morgan Gibbs-White, as a U-turn may come from the Nottingham Forest man’s ‘assessment of his options’ in January.

Spurs had a frustrating summer window in parts. While they signed eight players, with Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus the headliners, they also lost out on some big players.

Eberechi Eze and Gibbs-White were the two big names they had put effort into signing before failing on both counts.

For Gibbs-White, Tottenham thought they had triggered his release clause, but Nottingham Forest complained to the Premier League about the nature of the north London club’s approach, before the midfielder penned a new contract there, until 2028.

But according to Caught Offside, his stance to stay put might ‘not be set in stone’ and a ‘fresh assessment of his options’ will be made in January.

If that does see him make a U-turn, Tottenham will be front of the queue to revive their move for Gibbs-White.

They’ll not be the only club in for him, though, as the report states Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are all keeping an eye on developments.

Meanwhile, it’s believed an offer of approximately £60million could see Forest consider selling Gibbs-White, despite being desperate to keep him in the summer.

Why did Gibbs-White turn Tottenham down?

Part of the reason Gibbs-White did not leave Forest was due to complications with his fiancee’s pregnancy.

The midfielder suggested that he did not want to add undue stress to her.

But with his second child being born shortly after the transfer sage, those issues may have dissipated, hence him assessing his options.

As a result, there might well be a chance that Gibbs-White is ready to move on, after also suggesting he wants to “win trophies,” which is something that Spurs did last season, with the Europa League.

Tottenham round-up: Wharton approach revealed

A report has revealed that Tottenham approached Crystal Palace for the signing of Adam Wharton at the end of the summer, but neither they nor he were interested in accepting the transfer.

Spurs also made a late effort to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon, who had little time to source a replacement, but the north London club are considering going back in for him in January.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham are one of the clubs who could present danger to Brighton for Jan Paul van Hecke.

And, Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale “feels sorry for” Spurs new boy Randal Kolo Muani, who did not get a move to his preferred club Juventus in the summer, where he was “attached.”

