Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing an attacking midfielder and could complete the deal tomorrow, according to two reliable journalists.

While Tottenham were dire in the Premier League last season and finished just a place above the relegation zone, the north London club won the Europa League under then-manager Ange Postecoglou and will play in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Daniel Levy, though, was ruthless in his decision to sack Postecoglou, with the Tottenham chairman replacing him with Thomas Frank, who did an incredible job at Brentford.

Spurs are aware of the need to bolster their current squad and have already been active in the summer transfer window.

Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso’s loan deals from Bayern Munich and Lens, respectively, have been made permanent, while Luka Vuskovic is making his long-awaited move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have also signed Kota Takai from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale this summer and have reached an agreement to sign Mohammed Kudus from London rivals West Ham United for £54.5m.

It has now emerged that Tottenham are on the verge of making another signing.

According to The Telegraph journalist, Mike McGrath, on X, Tottenham will trigger the release clause in Morgan Gibbs-White’s contract and will sign the attacking midfielder from Nottingham Forest.

The England international has a release clause of £60million in his contract at Forest, and Spurs will pay it.

The reliable journalist has added that Gibbs-White will undergo a medical on Friday.

McGrath is not the only source who has claimed that Gibbs-White has agreed to join Tottenham and will undergo a medical soon.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs have had direct talks with Forest and will now complete the formalities.

Romano has written on X: “BREAKING: Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham, here we go! Spurs trigger £60m release clause after direct contact with Forest today. Medical booked and set to take place in 24h, as @TeleFootball @mcgrathmike reported.

“Follows Kudus deal done, massive moves for Spurs project.”

What has been said about Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White has been on the books of Forest since 2022 and has established himself as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old former Wolves star scored seven goals and gave 10 assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Forest last season.

The England international has been getting widespread praise for his performances for Forest.

Following Forest’s 7-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion at the City Ground in the Premier League on February 1, former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch told TNT Sports: “He’s a modern-day player. Back in our day, players with that ability were almost luxury players.

“But the amount of work he gets through and the pressing – if you want to play a high press he can do that, if you want to sit back he’s transitional and when you win the ball he carries it and invariably picks the right pass.

“[He does] a bit of everything and he does it really well; he can get goals, create goals, he’s very clever in the way he goes down for the penalty – he won’t thank me for saying this – but he accentuates the foul, very intelligent.

“When I look around the top teams, he could play for absolutely anyone. He’s really enjoying his time here and hopefully that doesn’t stop for a long time, but I genuinely believe he could play for anyone.”

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray told BBC Sport in March 2024: “I’m a big fan of his.

“I think he is always positive, he gets on the half-turn and plays defence-splitting passes. He’s just always looking to progress the team.”

Murray added: “He’s just always positive. He’s got another side to his game – he doesn’t shirk his responsibilities and fights back.

“For me, that’s why he has become a really positive leader for Nottingham Forest.”

