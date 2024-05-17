Tottenham near superb signing as Nottingham Forest are forced into sale of Postecoglou target

Nottingham Forest have reportedly shown a willingness to negotiate over a potential deal with Tottenham for midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest have endured a difficult season but should avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth unless a crazy goal difference swing occurs on the final day.

Whether they beat the drop or not, it appears likely that an offer in the region of £60million will be enough to convince Forest to let Gibbs-White go.

Tottenham are believed to be leading the race to sign the highly-rated 24-year-old despite the player drawing the attention of Newcastle United as well.

Having made significant investments in their squad recently, Forest are considering selling Gibbs-White in a bid to balance their finances.

On the most recent episode of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke stated that Forest may have to sell one of their star players this summer in order to balance the books.

Tottenham want Morgan Gibbs-White

Forest have had their fair share of struggles this term but Gibbs-White has been a standout with five goals and ten assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

His form has put him on the radar for both Tottenham and Newcastle United as the ambitious clubs seek to make a challenge for Champions League places in next season’s Premier League.

Those clubs loftier aims are also thought to align with Gibbs-White’s desire to make a push for an England call.

A £60million sale would see Forest bank a tidy profit on the player and stand them in good stead for a push up the table in the Premier League should they survive the final day.

Forest have been compromised by a four-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and a big sale is just what the doctor ordered for their situation as the league continues to crack down on the slightest offences.

That has tipped the scales in favour of Forest selling one of their standouts who has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Willing to pay the price

Ange Postecoglou has grown increasingly frustrated with his squad and Tottenham as a club and he could well be the driving force behind slightly freer spending than Spurs fans have come to expect from their team.

With Newcastle United also interested in the player, it seems that the £60million valuation will have to be met for Forest to consider a deal.