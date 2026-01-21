Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White remains on Tottenham’s radar long-term, and the England international could finally be on the move this summer, we understand.

Gibbs-White was part of one of last summer’s stand-out transfer sagas as Tottenham looked to take advantage of a release clause he had in his contract.

Forest, though, battled and pushed back to stop the 25-year-old from leaving, and he eventually signed a new long-term contract at the City Ground. It runs until 2028.

Gibbs‑White has been a standout performer for Forest in the last two years, and while the club remain keen to keep hold of one of their most influential figures, there is growing belief that a sizeable offer could force a rethink – particularly given the financial pressures surrounding the Tricky Trees.

Tottenham are expected to monitor developments closely in the coming months, and while no formal approach has been made, he is firmly on their radar as the summer market begins to take shape.

Despite Forest’s struggles this season Gibbs-White has still performed well, notching five Premier League goals in 22 games so far.

Spurs remain big admirers of Gibbs-White and he remains on the shortlist, but they could face more competition for his signature this time around.

Tottenham, Newcastle admirers of Gibbs-White

We can also confirm that Newcastle are also aware of Gibbs-White’s situation. They could consider a move of their own should the playmaker’s situation open up in the summer.

But Tottenham are poised to strike should their long-term target become available. He is likely to remain on the list even if Thomas Frank leaves the club, as pressure on the manager persists, despite Spurs’ 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last night.

Forest, who are on their third manager of the season in the shape of Sean Dyche, have endured a shocking campaign with a squad that was expected for European places.

Whilst they are hugely confident of staying up, as they sit just five points above the relegation zone, it does heap pressure on them to keep star names.

Aside from Gibbs-White, Forest look to have a battle on their hands to try and keep Elliot Anderson and Murillo – both of whom are attracting major interest.

Tottenham latest: Ornstein drops Frank update / Manager target revealed

Meanwhile, respected journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on Frank’s situation, confirming that he remains under ‘huge pressure and scrutiny.

However, Ornstein notes that the win over Dortmund is an ‘enormous’ one for Frank, and the Spurs hierarchy, including CEO Vinai Venkatesham, want to give him time to turn things around.

In other news, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Porto manager Francesco Farioli is on Tottenham’s shortlist should they be forced to part ways with Frank.

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are also admirers of Farioli, who boasts an incredible 86% win record at Porto.

