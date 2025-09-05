Tottenham target £100m ‘incredible’ star after Daniel Levy exit – sources

Tottenham Hotspur could re-emerge as more serious contenders for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the Premier League club embark on a new era without long-serving chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs parted ways with Levy on Thursday, a huge development that insiders believe could pave the way for a fresh vision at the top of the north London club. With that comes the possibility of more ambitious and progressive investment in the transfer market.

Rogers is a player admired greatly within Tottenham’s ranks, with last season’s Europa League winners giving serious thought to signing him in August.

As TEAMtalk reported at the time, Villa made it clear that Rogers was not for sale, underlining how highly he is valued at Villa Park.

Indeed, Tottenham made tentative contact through intermediaries late in the summer window, with former Spurs striker Gary Lineker telling The Rest Is Football podcast that Rogers would ‘be an incredible signing’ for Thomas Frank’s side.

Spurs ultimately withdrew from talks with Villa as they turned their focus towards Randal Kolo Muani, who joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Villa are expected to slap a valuation of around £100million (€115m, $135m) on Rogers from the New Year onwards, reflecting his growing importance under manager Unai Emery.

While that figure was considered out of reach during Levy’s reign, there is a growing belief that Tottenham could now stretch themselves financially to land a marquee target, with Rogers right at the top of the list should such a deal become feasible.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are also interested in Rogers and are monitoring the situation.

Rogers, a versatile player who played in attacking midfield, as a right-winger and as a left-winger last season, has scored 17 goals and given 17 assists in 73 matches in all competitions for Villa so far in his career.

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Ranking Daniel Levy’s top 10 BEST and WORST Tottenham signings

Latest Tottenham news: Daniel Levy exit theory, Warning about major signing

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has given his theory as to why Levy has left his role as the chairman of Tottenham.

Tottenham have been warned about a major signing that they made in the summer transfer window.

Spurs will return for a winger they had bids turned down for this summer, as the Premier League club have not given up on bringing him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?