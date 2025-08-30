After Xavi Simons, Tottenham tipped to go all out for £80m ‘dream signing’ following ‘discussions’

Gary Lineker has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa after chairman Daniel Levy sanctioned a deal for Xavi Simons, as Unai Emery’s stance on selling the star before the summer transfer window closes on September 1 comes to light.

With Son Heung-min leaving for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison suffering a long-term knee injury in pre-season, Tottenham are in the market for attacking reinforcements. Despite Chelsea’s interest, Tottenham have secured the services of versatile Dutch star Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig and are looking to add another player to manager Thomas Frank’s squad who can be deployed in an attacking role.

Savinho is a player that Tottenham are determined to sign, despite Manchester City being adamant that the Brazil international winger is not for sale.

Villa attacker Rogers is another player that Tottenham are keen on, with Football Insider reporting on August 25 that the north London club have already held ‘preliminary discussions’ over a potential deal for the 23-year-old.

Rogers is a very versatile player who played in attacking midfield, as a right-winger and as a left-winger for Villa last season.

Villa manager Emery also deployed Rogers as a centre-forward on three occasions in the 2024/25 campaign, as the 23-year-old scored 14 goals and gave 16 assists in 54 matches in all competitions.

Former Tottenham striker Lineker believes that Rogers would be a brilliant signing for Thomas Frank’s side.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I’ve seen Morgan Rogers linked with Tottenham.

“I’m sorry Villa fans, I think that’d be an incredible signing for Spurs. I think they (Villa) might have PSR problems.

“And given the disappointments of missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, I think that would more than make up for things. He’s a player.”

Unai Emery wants to keep Morgan Rogers

While Lineker would love to see Rogers join his former club Tottenham, ex-Villa star Micah Richards has urged the Villans to keep hold of the youngster.

Richards responded to Lineker: “He’s got to stay. He can’t go anywhere. It’d be a great signing, but they can’t.

“If they were to get rid of him, Emery might as well leave. What’s the point selling all the young talent? How is he supposed to build?”

Former Tottenham and Villa senior scout, Mick Brown, has also given his take on the situation and has claimed that Emery wants to keep Rogers.

Brown told Football Insider: “Morgan Rogers would be an ambitious move for Tottenham.

“The main thing with Villa at the moment, there are those financial issues hanging over them.

“They haven’t been able to spend big, so they want to keep the players they have got, and that will direct Morgan Rogers’ future and whether they let him go.

“He’s done really well at Villa so it’s no surprise there is interest in him.

“I’m told Tottenham have spoken to Villa about whether he might be available.

“Unai Emery wants to keep him, he’s one of his better players so that’s a given really.

“Spurs feel they can get a deal done, but if they do it certainly won’t be cheap.

“We know Tottenham need to replace Maddison, and they definitely see Rogers as somebody who can fill that attacking midfield role.

“Whether Villa will be open to a deal isn’t clear, I expect probably not, but Tottenham look like they’re going to try so we’ll see.”

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Rogers would be a ‘dream signing’ for Tottenham, adding that Villa would demand a huge fee.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Villa will not sell Rogers for anything less than £80million (€92.5m, $108m).

O’Rourke said: “It’s quite similar [to Savinho].

“Obviously, he’d be a dream signing for Tottenham, if they could land someone like Morgan Rogers – there’s a lot of admiration there and he’d tick a lot of boxes.

“Unai Emery’s been restricted in the transfer market, so he won’t really want to lose one of his star players, his prize asset, and there’s no doubt that Morgan Rogers is that.

“It would be a huge transfer fee for Aston Villa to even consider selling him.”

