Tottenham react to Morgan Rogers blow by targeting Senegal winger ‘with a spark’ – sources

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, who has been on Tottenham Hotspur's radar

Tottenham Hotspur have already moved on from their interest in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye is now a prime target for Thomas Frank’s side.

Spurs have long wanted to sign Rogers, who is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and a key player for Villa. Tottenham contemplated making a bid for the 23-year-old England international in the summer of 2025, but last season’s Europa League winners eventually decided against it.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Tottenham had maintained interest in Rogers, but now that he has agreed to sign a new contract with Villa, the north London club have quickly moved on.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported on Friday that Rogers has agreed on a new contract with Aston Villa until 2031.

Tottenham suspected that such a deal would happen, so they have already identified Iliman Ndiaye as a potential alternative.

Ndiaye has been at Everton since 2024 and has scored 15 goals and given one assist in 49 appearances for the Toffees.

The Senegal international is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2029.

Jones said: “Friday was not a great day for Tottenham in terms of transfer news as two of the players they really like from within the Premier League look like they won’t be gettable any time soon.

“They always knew it was going to be a stretch, but there really is no limit in terms of the ambition Spurs are going to show from this point on.

“Morgan Rogers is someone they really like, and they were very close to initiating late talks in the summer to try to sign him.

“Ultimately, they realised it would be a waste of time, so they moved on to sort other deals, but of course they have still kept him in mind.

“Now that he has signed a new deal, that’s not going to happen any time soon, so he will have to be put aside as a target.

“It’s not a major blow because they expected it to be a difficult deal, but I do think that Ndiaye has crept onto their radar as someone that might become more attainable.

“If this season does not go well at Everton, then it’s possible they would look at him as someone they could try to sign.

“Spurs have a list that has been formed over the past couple of weeks, and he is a player with a spark, and that’s the sort of thing Tottenham are looking for.

“David Moyes has spoken about the speculation and has put a lid on it for now by insisting he won’t be going anywhere.

“It’s probably one to keep an eye on.”

Could Everton sell Iliman Ndiaye to Tottenham?

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Everton have no intention whatsoever of selling Ndiaye to Tottenham anytime soon.

We understand that Newcastle United, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on Ndiaye.

Napoli have expressed admiration for the winger’s versatility, too, but Everton sources are adamant that the Senegal international is not for sale.

Everton are planning to rebuff any advances for Ndiaye in the January window and will not sell him on the cheap next summer either.

Fletcher has reported: “Recent reports have floated a potential £30m price tag for Ndiaye, but TEAMtalk sources close to Everton have dismissed these figures as ‘laughable’.

“Drawing financial parallels to defender Jarrad Branthwaite, whom Everton value at over £70 million, the club has set a premium on the Senegalese international that aligns with market trends for similar profiles.

“Think of players like Bruno Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha or Declan Rice – dynamic midfielders who command fees north of £60 million in today’s inflated market.

“Everton are adamant they won’t entertain offers below their internal assessment, which our sources peg at significantly higher than the rumoured £30 million.”

Moyes has also made it clear that Everton want to keep Ndiaye.

The Liverpool Echo quotes the Everton manager as saying: “I don’t really see the speculation because I’m not looking, probably.

“I think he’s got a three-and-a-half-year deal here, maybe more, so it’s something that we’re fully aware of, and he’s playing really well.

“It would be wrong for teams not to talk about him because of his form.

“Here at Everton, we’re building a team and we want to build with players like Ili, so we’ve got no intention of letting him go, that’s for sure.”

