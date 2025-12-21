Tottenham Hotspur fans launched into Cristian Romero after his red card against Liverpool in a game where Thomas Frank’s side finished with nine men, while Jamie Redknapp likened the club captain’s actions to that of a ‘four-year-old’.

Romero received his marching orders from referee John Brooks for a second bookable offence, lashing out at Ibrahima Konate, following Xavi Simons’ earlier dismissal for a reckless tackle on Virgil van Dijk.

Tottenham were 2-0 down at the time, with Romero receiving his first yellow for complaining about what looked like a clear foul on him by Hugo Ekitike for the visitors’ second.

There was a fightback after Richarlison netted late on, but despite relentless pressure, Frank’s men could not find a leveller as they now sit 13th in the table after recording just one win in their last eight Premier League outings – with the pressure ramping up on the Danish manager.

However, after the game, Tottenham fans were more focused on Romero’s actions than Frank’s future, as they let rip at their skipper.

Commenting on Reddit, fans stated: “The man is a moron” when referring to Romero’s second yellow that led to his red, while another wrote “crazy that this guy is the captain”.

There was more anger towards the Argentine, with another supporter commenting: “Only reason he’s captain is he’d leave otherwise, I’m so sure.”

Another stated: “Name a footballer with fewer brain cells”.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Redknapp, Neville tear into ‘ridiculous’ Romero

Whilst former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp conceded it was indeed a foul on Romero for Ekitike’s goal, he also slammed Romero for his behaviour for picking up his second yellow of the match.

He said: “What Romero did was what Romero does. It was just ridiculous to get involved right in front of the referee, and just kick out at someone. It’s just so stupid. If my four-year-old did that I’d go ‘what are you doing?’ Ridiculous.”

Speaking on commentary during the dramatic contest, Gary Neville added: “Has he done something on the ground with Konate? He’s not right, him, is he?

“He just literally – he cost his team a goal with the first goal, they’re just about to get back in it, or have a chance of getting back in it; he does that. I mean, what is he doing? What is he doing?

“Forget the fact that it’s madness because he’s already on a yellow card, his team have got a chance to get a goal back. Who’s he shouting at? Get in the dressing room.

“Absolute madness from him, it really is. He’s left the referee nowhere to go.”

Reviewing the replay, he added: “There’s the little kick, right in front of the referee. He’s only two or three yards from him. Stupidity.”

Romero will now be suspended for Spurs’ upcoming fixture at Crystal Palace and sits just two bookings away from a further two-match suspension.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Tottenham news: Semenyo blow; Johnson exit speeds up

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has delivered a significant setback to Tottenham’s pursuit, explicitly stating his preference for a move to northern England over London, as Manchester United push to bring him to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Spurs are actually lining up a move for a sensational alternative to Antoine Semenyo.

Finally, Crystal Palace are increasingly optimistic about securing a deal for Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson when the January transfer window opens.