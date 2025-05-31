Having ended a pretty disastrous season with Champions League qualification, after securing a first trophy win in 17 years, there is a strong chance that Tottenham will break their transfer record again this summer.

While doubts continue to surround the future of manager Ange Postecoglou, transfer plans are still starting to take shape as Spurs look to strengthen an injury-plagued squad that showed it was not capable of coping with the demands of domestic and European football this term.

The spine of the side is expected to be a particular focus as Tottenham look to bring in another centre-back, at least two new central midfielders and another striker to provide stronger competition for Dominic Solanke.

And top names like Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Xavi Simons are all prime targets to break the current record ahead of the first of two summer windows opening on June 1.

To that end, TEAMtalk have broken down Tottenham’s current top 10 list of record deals…

10: Moussa Sissoko – £30m

There was a strong feeling when Sissoko arrived in north London that he was brought on the basis of how brilliantly he used to perform seemingly every time he played against Tottenham.

Spurs beat Everton to Sissoko’s signature in 2016 but he never reached the heights many had hoped for, despite the odd barn-storming display.

He spent five years at Tottenham before eventually joining Watford and after a two-year stint back in his homeland is now back playing at Vicarage Road.

9: Micky van de Ven – £34.5m

If his dodgy hamstrings stay intact there is doubt that the Dutchman could become a club legend in north London.

Van de Ven has speed to burn and a tremendous ability to read the game as well, while he also showcased in his first season with the club the ability to play as a marauding left-back.

All those expectations ended up being slightly tempered in his second season when the hamstring issues struck again, but Van de Ven once again showed his qualities on the biggest stage when his display in the Europa League final – including that incredible goal-line clearance – helped guide the club to their first trophy in 17 years.

8: Pedro Porro – £40m

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood’s initial diagnosis after Porro’s first start for Tottenham in a 4-1 mauling at Leicester was that he was ‘so bad it’s unbelievable’. But the Spaniard has come a long way since then.

Porro had a slight dip in form this season after making big leaps in Postecoglou’s first season in charge, scoring four times and adding nine assists.

Barcelona have recently been linked with a move for the 25-year-old but he will almost certainly be Spurs’s starting right-back again when the 2025/26 campaign rolls around.

7: James Maddison – £40m

Another mixed bag of a season for the former Leicester City man, who has been in and out of the side but has once shown real flashes of his undoubted genius.

Maddison has scored 16 goals and provided 21 assists through his first 75 games for the club, figures that are not to be sniffed at. However, he’s often been the subject of fan and pundit criticism over his inconsistent performances.

The 28-year-old’s absence from the Europa League final was felt for a Tottenham side that lacked any real creativity despite the victory in Bilbao, and Maddison will be looking to start the new campaign fully fit and firing.

6: Davinson Sanchez – £42m

Sanchez was the club’s record signing when the arrived from Ajax back in 2017 but ultimately disappointed after spending six years in north London.

The Colombian actually started his career at Tottenham strongly as he played in the middle of a back three with the ever-reliable Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld either side of him.

However, he was not as comfortable in a four and often looked uncomfortable and clumsy in possession.

It was no great surprise when he left for Galatasaray in September 2023, although that should have probably come much sooner given his lack of playing time over the previous few campaigns.

5: Cristian Romero – £42m

Hard to imagine that Romero actually cost the same as Sanchez, given how their respective Tottenham careers have gone.

In truth, Romero has been somewhat of a disappointment with his performance levels this season, although he did show up when the club needed him most in the Europa League final – earning the Man of the Match award in the process.

However, he still craves a move to Spain and has consistently been linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether securing Champions League football for next season will convince him to stay, although there are some Spurs fans out there who want Daniel Levy to cash in now while the player still has two years left on his contract.

4: Brennan Johnson – £47.5m

After an up-and-down first season at Tottenham, Johnson made major leaps forward this season.

The Wales international finished as the club’s top scorer with 18 goals, while also laying on seven assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

There are elements of his all-round game that need to improve but Johnson is starting to show why the club forked out big money for his services in the first place.

3: Richarlison – £60m

The Brazilian continues to frustrate in north London, enduring another campaign of niggling injury absences that saw him score just five goals this season.

Richarlison actually showed some improvement during the 2023/24 campaign but the arrival of Dominic Solanke saw him largely relegated to bench duty again – when he was actually fit.

He did feature more towards the end of the season playing on the left-wing but continues to be the subject of interest from top clubs in Saudi Arabia.

2: Tanguy Ndombele – £63m

Three words: Waste of money. Another three: Waste of talent.

Ndombele looked a rare talent when arrived in a huge deal by Tottenham standards back in 2019 after the disappointment of the Champions League final loss to Liverpool.

In total he made just 91 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and was loaned out to Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old is now back in his homeland at Nice, after being released from his Tottenham contract with one year left remaining, and scored two goals with two assists this season.

1: Dominic Solanke – £65m

Solanke became the club’s record capture last summer after previously excelling down on the south coast with Bournemouth.

The England forward had a mixed bag of a first season with the club that included four niggling injuries that cost him some game time.

The 27-year-old still managed to chalk up 16 goals and eight assists in 45 games, including nine G/A in the club’s Europa League success.

Solanke’s all-round game also impressed in what ended up being a taster of what he could bring to the side if he can stay fully fit for seasons ahead.

