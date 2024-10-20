Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on rescuing an out-of-favour Tottenham star by bringing him to Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Left-back Sergio Reguilon is the player in question, with a fresh report suggesting that the former Spurs boss is ready to end his old player’s frustrations in north London by bringing him to Turkey in the new year.

After a bright start to life at Tottenham, Reguilon‘s career has taken a real downturn. Indeed, the Spain international has not featured for the first team since April 2022.

The 27-year-old has been shipped out on loan to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford during that time, with none of that trio opting to try and make the move a permanent one.

The arrival of Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2023 has done little for Reguilon’s hopes of regular first-team football at Tottenham, with Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies ahead of him in the pecking order. Indeed, right-sided duo Archie Gray and Djed Spence have also featured at left-back in games this season ahead of the former Real Madrid man.

However, according to 90min, Mourinho wants to revitalise Reguilon’s career and is keen on bolstering his defence in Istanbul with the Spaniard.

Mourinho’s interest in the Spaniard suggests he still values Reguilon’s potential to perform at a high level, as he did early in his Spurs career before his form completely fell away.

Reguilon is also likely to be available for a cut-price fee in January, as he will out of contract in the summer and running down the final six months of his contract.

READ MORE ➡️ Premier League Signings of the Season Power Ranking: Arsenal star 6th, Tottenham striker 7th…

Postecoglou clear on Reguilon future

Reguilon surprisingly found himself on the plane trip to Hungary for Tottenham’s recent Europa League trip Ferencvaros, but Postecogliu was quick to clear up exactly why the defender was involved in the squad for that game – especially when he is not registered to play.

Speaking ahead of that game, the Australian said: “He’s a Spurs player, mate. I mean, we’ve got a training session so it’s a balance that we need 20 players for training, that’s what we do for match day minus one. It didn’t make sense to bring someone like Radu [Dragusin, suspended] or a couple of guys who have got injuries because we won’t get back until late on Thursday.

“We’ve brought a couple of young guys in. The academy played last night and we didn’t want to disrupt that, but we brought a couple of young guys and Reguilon to make sure our training is really good today. Squad-wise, from the weekend Destiny hasn’t travelled.

“It’s nothing significant, his injury but again it didn’t make sense to bring him over if he wasn’t going to play. Radu is suspended and Sonny is back in London doing rehab, but the rest of the squad plus the young players have travelled.”

Even from those comments, it’s very clear that Reguilon has no future in north London while Postecoglou remains in charge and there is every likelihood that he is loaned out in January and then allowed to leave on a free over the summer.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs tipped for Ramsey swoop / Atalanta full-back eyed

A former Tottenham scout expects the club to move for a ‘top-level’ midfield signing in 2025 as talk of a potential swoop for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey continues to escalate.

Bryan King, who worked for the club between 2002 and 2008, still believes his old club will sign another midfielder though and clearly rates Ramsey very highly.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to turn to Serie A again in their search for defensive reinforcements, with an Atalanta right-back on their radar amid growing concerns of Pedro Porro’s future.

IN FOCUS – Reguilon the underachiever

Reguilon arrived at Tottenham in the summer of 2020 from Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants even including £27.5m buy-back clause for fear of selling a player who was rated very highly in his homeland.

Sergio Reguilon Tottenham career stats

He certainly lived up to that billing early in his Spurs career, with Mourinho at the helm, and there’s no doubt the Portuguese still feels he can get the best out of a player who is still only 27 years of age.

If he did move to Fenerbahce, Reguilon will join former Premier League stars Edin Dzeko, Fred, Dusan Tadic, Sofyan Amrabat, Allan Saint-Maximin and Caglar Soyuncu at the Turkish giants.