Tottenham are the latest club to show interest in Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and a report has revealed the fee they must pay to sign the Algerian this summer.

Spurs has been tipped as a potential destination for Ait-Nouri in recent days but other clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with him.

The talented 23-year-old is a key player for Wolves and has notched three goals and five assists in 28 appearances this term. Although Wolves as a whole have had a tough season, Ait-Nouri has generally played well and retains interest from top sides.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have ‘joined the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United’ in the race to sign Ait-Nouri this summer.

The full-back will have just one year remaining on his contract in June – although Wolves have the option to extend his deal by an extra year, which they will no doubt exercise to protect his value.

The report claims that Tottenham will have to pay a ‘huge’ fee of £40m to sign Ait-Nouri this summer. Whether they are willing to go that high remains to be seen.

It’s stated that Wolves ‘will struggle to keep hold of their left-back beyond the end of the season as a result of their poor league performance.’

Tottenham initiate contact for Ait-Nouri signing – report

Tottenham’s reported interest in Ait-Nouri was highlighted earlier this week by AfricaFoot, who claims Spurs have made contact with Wolves over a summer move for Ait-Nouri in an attempt to get ahead in the race for his signature.

In fact, the report claimed Tottenham have ‘submitted a bid’ of £30m for Ait-Nouri – although this hasn’t been backed up by any other outlets so far.

Tottenham are planning for a big summer transfer window, despite the uncertainty surrounding manager Ange Postecoglou, who remains under pressure.

The London side are in a strong Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) position, so they are free to invest heavily in the squad.

As we have consistently reported, a new striker is one of their priorities, but it is possible that they add a new left-back too to cover for Destiny Udogie, who has struggled with injuries this term.

However, attracting top players like Ait-Nouri could prove difficult without the offer of European football. Spurs sit 13th in the Premier League table as things stand, and the only way they can feasibly qualify for Europe is by winning the Europa League.

Ait-Nouri is expected to be the subject of bids this summer, so it’ll be interesting to see if Tottenham do make a big move for him, as reports suggests.

