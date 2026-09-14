Tottenham have ANOTHER Timo Werner as ‘really, really fast’ star is ‘a flawed player’

Mykhailo Mudryk will be signed for £75m if he impresses this season at Tottenham

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has given his brutal verdict on Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Mykhailo Mudryk and has compared him to Timo Werner.

Mudryk joined Tottenham on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have the option to make Mudryk’s loan deal permanent for £75million in the summer transfer window.

De Zerbi was a key driver of the deal for Tottenham, having worked with the Ukrainian winger at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk made his debut for Tottenham against Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Premier League, but he has since suffered an ankle injury in training.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk will be on the sidelines for up to eight weeks.

Former Chelsea winger Nevin has doubts about Mudryk doing well for Spurs when he eventually recovers full match fitness.

The pundit has compared the Ukrainian’s situation to that of Timo Werner.

Werner, now at San Jose Earthquakes, was on the books of Chelsea from 2020 until 2022.

The German forward spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Tottenham from RB Leipzig and then returned to the north London outfit for the 2024/25 campaign for another loan spell.

During his time at Chelsea, Werner scored 23 goals and gave 31 assists in 89 matches in all competitions, winning the Champions League in 2021.

While at Tottenham, the German forward won the Europa League in 2025 and scored three goals and provided seven assists in 41 appearances.

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Mykhailo Mudryk compared to Timo Werner

Nevin told BetPack: “I can see why Chelsea let Mykhailo Mudryk go because he just wasn’t going to get a game for them.

“In the position he plays, it wasn’t going to work, he wasn’t going to get a sniff.

“So he needed to get out there and find somewhere to play, especially having not played regular games for a long time.

“It almost reminds me of the Timo Werner situation, where Spurs have brought in a flawed player who never really hit the heights with Chelsea compared to what the expectations were.

“It wasn’t really working for him at Chelsea even before the loan move.

“Can the manager get something out of him at Spurs?

“Well, he believes he can, and he knows him quite well.

“But if I’m asked to tell Spurs fans, ‘You’ve got a cracker there, don’t worry, he’s going to do it,’ I’m afraid I can’t say that.

“He simply hasn’t done enough in English football to prove that yet, although he certainly has ability.

“The one major attribute he relies on is his sheer pace, he was really, really fast.

“The key question now is whether he still has that pure pace and the willingness to use it.

“If he doesn’t, he’s going to struggle again.

“Every now and again, you need to take a long shot, and bringing him in on loan is exactly that.

“That’s all I can really say to Spurs fans, it’s a long shot.”

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