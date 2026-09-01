Mykhailo Mudryk makes promise to Tottenham fans after sealing loan switch; Tosin also signs

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk on loan until the end of the season, with the Ukraine international promising to deliver in north London, while Spurs have also sealed the permanent signing of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

As part of the agreement for Mudryk, Spurs have the option to turn the 25-year-old attacker’s move into a permanent one for a hefty £75million.

The move reunites him with Spurs boss Roberto de Zerbi, who was his manager at Shakhtar Donetsk before his move to Chelsea in 2023.

“It’s a great feeling and I can’t wait to start training and playing for the club,” Mudryk said.

“I’m a player who brings speed and creativity, and I want to help in both the offensive and defensive areas. I want to make the fans excited.

“I can see it’s a strong squad here with good players, and I’m looking forward to sharing a pitch and special moments with them.”

Mudryk resolved a doping case with the Football Association last month, but has not played a competitive match since November 2024.

He is now in line to make his Spurs debut in the weekend clash at Nottingham Forest.

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Tosin becomes Tottenham signing number 10

Meanwhile, Mudryk’s Chelsea teammate Tosin has become Spurs’ 10th signing of a remarkable summer window.

The towering 28-year-old centre-back joins the north London club on a £7m transfer after spending two years at the Blues.

After signing on the dotted line, Tosin told the club’s official website: “I’m in an important part of my career and speaking to the head coach and knowing the type of football he wants to play, I think it’s a very good fit.

“I want to achieve the absolute best, to push this team and this club as much as possible to where we deserve to be.

“That’s something that has to be done every single day, especially on the training pitch, and I will be bringing that mentality to the club.”