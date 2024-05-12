Napoli circle as Tottenham prepare to cash in on January signing who’s only played twice

Tottenham have largely enjoyed a successful season under Ange Postecoglou, despite his arrival from Celtic last summer being greeted by a mixed reception.

The Australian’s down to earth nature and impressive, expansive style of play have created a connection with the supporters, while they have gone close to Aston Villa in the race for Champions League football next season.

In terms of recruitment, it has largely been a positive campaign too. Goalkeeper Vicario arrived with huge boots to fill in Hugo Lloris, but he has adjusted very well, while James Maddison, despite dipping in form after a stunning start, has become a vital player since his move from Leicester.

Due to the lingering league-wide fear over Profit and Sustainability Rules, most clubs didn’t spend in January but Spurs were the exception.

Postecoglou brought in Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Lucas Bergvall, who is still to join from Djurgarden, and defender Radu Dragusin, who signed from Genoa for £26m.

But it could be that one of those players is set to leave this summer after making just two starts for the club. The Sun are reporting that Napoli are keen to sign Dragusin, and he could move for £40m. If offered a £14m profit over six months, they would be willing to do business, though there is no active desire to part with Dragusin.

Dragusin’s agent Florin Manea, though, hinted at unhappiness with the lack of playing time.

Speaking to Radio CRC, as quoted by CalcioNapoli24, Manea said: “He must have patience, he has two important players in front of him, in the end he will find space.

“The coach has said many times that he doesn’t want to play three (at the back), he knows better, but he concedes a lot of goals for Tottenham.’

“Playing with three gives you more security that you won’t concede too many goals. Tottenham concede a lot of goals from set pieces, I think Dragusin will find space in the future because Tottenham need his power.”

Dragusin on his way?

Manea admitted leaving could be on the cards for Dragusin, but it is not the focus.

“If he doesn’t play we’ll have to think of other solutions, but at the moment I don’t think so because he only arrived in January. Then you never know in life, let’s hope not, but you never know.”

Dragusin will also have Euro 2024 to contend with, with his Romania side facing Ukraine, Belgium amd Slovakia in Group E

