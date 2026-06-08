According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘targeting’ Napoli star Antonio Vergara as their potential fifth signing, while they have ‘agreed terms’ with two other players.

Spurs were always going to be active in this summer’s transfer market, and they have been moving quickly to acquire their leading targets.

Roberto De Zerbi‘s side have already secured their first two signings, having completed deals for Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers from Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs have formally announced Robertson’s arrival, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that their deal for Senesi is also finalised.

Brighton standout Jan Paul van Hecke could be their third signing after we reported that they have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the centre-back. Sources insist a third bid for the Dutchman will be imminently lodged, with Spurs having see a second bid rejected over the weekend.

Manchester City winger Savinho is also due to be through the door shortly, with journalist Nicolo Schira saying he is ‘getting closer’ to Spurs after ‘reaching an agreement’ on a five-year contract.

Now, Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24 claims Tottenham and Como are among five clubs ‘targeting’ Vergara, while Il Mattino claims Napoli are ‘ready’ to sell for around £26m after deciding he is ‘not unsellable’ this summer.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham transfers: Spurs target Liverpool star but miss out on another target after De Zerbi plea

23-year-old Vergara, who primarily operates as an attacking midfielder, shone for Serie B side Reggiana during his 2024/25 loan spell before only making 12 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season.

One of Tottenham’s priorities is to strengthen in attack, and they are also linked with a bold move for Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo as part of an eight-club chase.

And while Tottenham have been successful in the transfer market so far this summer, they have missed out on one of their targets to Inter Milan.

Tottenham’s transfer activity will please De Zerbi, who said shortly following their Premier League survival that they need to “build a new team” this summer.

De Zebi told reporters: “From tonight, we have to start to organise and to build a new team.

“I think we have now to change too many players. We have 10, 11, 12 players good enough to stay. Good enough. Like players. Especially like people. And then we have to complete the squad with the first level of players.”

He added: “First level of players because we suffered too much.

“I suffered a lot but I think the fans, the club, the board, the players, they suffered too much. We are Tottenham and we can’t suffer like this until the last second of the last game to stay up. And I will be stronger. I will be stronger.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.