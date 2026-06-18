Tottenham are firmly in the mix to sign talented Belgian midfielder Nathan De Cat, TEAMtalk understands, with Manchester United among his other admirers from the Premier League.

Few young talents have generated as much excitement as the 17-year-old, who burst onto the scene with Anderlecht this season, showcasing a maturity far beyond his years.

A powerful defensive midfielder with excellent ball-winning abilities, precise passing, and leadership qualities, De Cat has already earned a senior cap for Belgium and established himself as a key figure in Anderlecht’s midfield.

De Cat’s rapid rise has put Europe’s elite on red alert. With his contract set to enter its final year and little sign of a new deal despite Anderlecht’s efforts, they face a choice: cash in now or risk losing their academy gem for free in 2027.

Sources suggest the Brussels club would consider offers around €40million (£34.7m / $45.8m) – a potential club-record fee that reflects his sky-high potential.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been locked in a high-profile battle for his signature, drawn to his physical presence and tactical intelligence. Sources confirm both clubs have made approaches.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and VfB Stuttgart have also monitored him closely, viewing the teenager as an ideal fit for their high-pressing, development-focused systems. German clubs’ track record with young talents makes a move there highly plausible.

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Tottenham thunder into race for Belgian gem

In the Premier League, interest in De Cat is just as intense, with Tottenham among his most active suitors.

Spurs have scouted him extensively and made contact with Anderlecht over the conditions of a deal, seeing him as a long-term deep-lying playmaker.

Man Utd have made enquiries, while Manchester City and Chelsea have stepped up background checks.

Aston Villa, Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United complete a lengthy list of English admirers, though those not in Europe or considered outside the ‘elite’ clubs are not in a strong position to land him as it stands.

Brighton (who had a bid rejected in January) remain very keen and Sporting CP, have shown fleeting interest, but the frontrunners remain the German and English heavyweights.

For De Cat, the decision will hinge on playing time, development pathway, and ambition. A loan-back clause, for him to return to Anderlecht for a season, has been floated in some talks to ease the transition.

Whatever his next destination, Nathan De Cat is poised to become one of Belgium’s brightest exports. European football’s powerhouses are circling – and a big-money move this summer seems almost inevitable.

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