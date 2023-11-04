New Tottenham arrival reveals next ‘dream’ after stating he was ‘immediately convinced’ to join Postecoglou project

Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Guglielmo Vicario has stated that his next ‘dream’ is to shine in the Champions League, while also explaining how he ended up in North London.

Vicario impressed at Empoli last season and this saw him earn a move to Tottenham over the summer. Tottenham paid £17million to make Vicario their new keeper, as he penned a five-year contract with his new side.

The 27-year-old has started every single one of Tottenham’s 10 Premier League matches this term, keeping four clean sheets in that time to help Ange Postecoglou’s side challenge for top spot.

Vicario has proven himself to be an excellent successor to Hugo Lloris in goal, and he has formed a great relationship with centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

He will be hoping to keep another clean sheet when Spurs host London rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night.

Ahead of that clash, Vicario has conducted an interview with the Serie A podcast, which has been cited by Italian source Tuttomercatoweb.

The uncapped Italy international has disclosed that he was ‘immediately convinced’ to move to the Premier League with Postecoglou’s team. He has also discussed Spurs’ aim of getting into the Champions League next season.

“I try to give 100 per cent effort to get to the best of my ability on the pitch,” he said.

Guglielmo Vicario labels Tottenham a ‘fantastic club’

“I don’t like talking about numbers. I was immediately convinced by the charm of this championship, I needed something competitive, and I found a fantastic club in a top championship.

“I want to give credit to Vincenzo Siciliano, with whom I am constantly in contact, we talk very often, I have found a person with whom I can grow professionally and personally.”

Vicario continued: “My goal for now is to qualify for the European Championship with the national team; everything that comes will be a direct consequence.

“Wearing the blue shirt always makes you feel a thrill, singing the anthem is something special.

“It would be a pleasure to represent my national team. The coach makes choices for the common good of the team, but with every call-up there is always the hope of achieving ownership.

“The Champions League is another dream, it’s the next goal to conquer; it’s an ambitious competition and I’d like to experience it as a protagonist.”

Of course, Vicario is not currently playing in Europe as Spurs finished eighth in the Premier League last season. Spurs are determined to prove their critics wrong and mount a full challenge for the title, and a lack of European football will help them.

But even if Spurs are unable to end Manchester City’s domestic dominance, they look set to match Vicario’s ‘dream’ and qualify for the UCL ready for the 2024-25 campaign.

Meanwhile, a senior Spurs player ‘wants to quit’ the club after contract talks between the two parties ‘collapsed’, as per a report.