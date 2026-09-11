More offers from Tottenham will come for Arthur Dias

Tottenham are said to have made an approach for a Brazilian centre-back, with another one coming, as the selling club have named their price.

Spurs have what should be an impressive centre-back corps. Alongside Micky van de Ven, who was already at the club prior to this summer, they added Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi to the group.

But after their first two Premier League games of the season, they had shipped five goals.

While they were more solid against Nottingham Forest in their last game, which they drew 0-0, there is interest in more talent in the heart of the defence.

ge.globo reports Tottenham made an offer of €21million (£18m) for Athletico Paranaense’s 19-year-old defender Arthur Dias in the summer, for ’80 per cent of his economic rights.’ It’s not clear exactly what that means.

In any case, it’s said the Brazilian club ‘promptly rejected’ that offer and want €30million (£25.7m) for their defender’s services.

Further to that, it’s said Spurs ‘have promised new approaches in the near future’ for a player they’ve been following for some time.

They have previously sent representatives to watch Dias in action, and there’s a feeling he could become ‘one of the best of his generation.’

READ MORE: Tottenham ready to accept €20m Richarlison offer but deal hinges on deadline day decision

Carlo Ancelotti likes Arthur Dias

That’s a stance that’s seemingly shared by Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Indeed, it’s said his praise has reached the national team boss, and the coaching staff have sought more information about the 19-year-old.

The 6ft 2in centre-back has played 11 times for Brazil’s under-20s side, winning the South American championship with them.

There’s a feeling Dias will soon be part of a senior international squad.

Should that happen, he’s likely to have even more eyes on him, and Tottenham could be part of a crowded pursuit.