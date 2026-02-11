New Tottenham manager facing immediate TRIPLE sale of guaranteed starters

The next permanent Tottenham manager – which looks like it will come from a two-man shortlist – could be placed in a dire situation from day one, with multiple reports talking up the triple sale of three guaranteed starters.

Tottenham sacked Thomas Frank on Wednesday, with the Dane paying the price for a horrific run of results that have seen Spurs dragged into a relegation scrap. Not aiding Frank’s cause are stunning revelations he had a bizarre obsession with Arsenal. Of all the clubs to admire while serving as Spurs boss, Arsenal should be bottom of the list.

Tottenham are still weighing up whether to appoint an interim manager or move for a permanent boss straight away.

However, it’s quickly becoming clear there are two main candidates in the frame to take the reins on a permanent basis whenever that may be – Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi.

But according to a collection of reports, either Pochettino or De Zerbi could find themselves taking over a squad that’s about to sell their starting goalkeeper and regular centre-back pairing.

Firstly, trusted Argentine reporter, Gaston Edul, recently declared it’s game over for Cristian Romero at Tottenham.

Edul is highly reliable when it comes to reporting on Argentine players and declared Romero “is going to leave Tottenham in the next June transfer window.”

Interest from LaLiga is particularly strong, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all showing degrees of interest.

Micky van de Ven could also depart, with our insider, Dean Jones, confirming as much back on February 5.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremy Jacquet for the summer, but if Ibrahima Konate leaves, they’ll need another big-money buy at the back. Van de Ven features high on their shortlist, and he’s also strongly admired at Real Madrid too.

The Daily Mail are another to report on Van de Ven and in late-January, they declared the Dutchman is ‘keen to move on from Spurs’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Finally, Guglielmo Vicario could also be sold, with a return to Italy seemingly gathering pace.

Talk of Vicario heading back to Serie A, potentially to Inter Milan, has been rampant over the past few months.

The latest from Calciomercato on Wednesday stated that it’s not only Inter who want Vicario, but Juventus too.

They stated: ‘It’s always Inter-Juventus: from the pitch to the transfer market, the challenge is total.

‘There are three days to go until the Derby d’Italia, on Valentine’s Day, San Siro lights up again for the new appointment with a historic rivalry and a shadow looms over the Meazza: that of Guglielmo Vicario.’

Inter are moving on from Yann Sommer in the summer, while Juve are seeking an upgrade on the unconvincing Michele Di Gregorio.

Inter are believed to be frontrunners of the two, though from Tottenham’s perspective, a potential bidding war would at least drive up the price.

READ MORE: Triple Tottenham signing to kickstart De Zerbi reign as summer reunion with ‘underrated’ star on the cards