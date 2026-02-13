Former Leipzig coach Marco Rose is the new favourite to become Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham Hotspur’s hunt for a new manager has delivered a surprise turn of events on Friday lunchtime after Marco Rose shot out of nowhere to become the odds-on favourite to take on the job, while a well-informed journalist has delivered a major blow to ENIC’s hopes of landing Roberto De Zerbi.

The north London club’s appalling slide down the table and within five points of the relegation zone prompted club overlords ENIC to sack Thomas Frank on Wednesday. Tuesday evening’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle proved the final straw for Tottenham after a run of just one win in 11 Premier League games, meaning the Dane’s tenure in N17 was to last just 38 matches in total.

Spurs’ task in replacing Frank at the helm is a two-fold consideration. Firstly, the club needs someone to bring them back among the elite and build a side capable of challenging at the right end of the Premier League table.

Before that, however, they may need to appoint an interim coach; someone who can not just steady the ship but steer Spurs clear of the choppy relegation waters they are becoming dragged into.

We exclusively revealed before Frank was even sacked that Mauricio Pochettino would not hesitate to return to Spurs if offered the job, though would be unable to make the move until after his commitments with the United States at the 2026 World Cup finals had concluded.

And while De Zerbi is an option available immediately in the wake of his departure from Marseille on Tuesday evening, a new development around the Italian – more on that later – has seen a new name in Rose come out of nowhere to become the new favourite.

The 49-year-old German has been without a club since leaving RB Leipzig last March and has long been linked with a Premier League job ever since.

And amid a flurry of activity, his odds have now been slashed to 5/4 frontrunner for the role, with De Zerbi, previously the favourite, dropping back to 3/1.

DON’T MISS: Ranking seven candidates to become next Tottenham manager, with shock name in top spot

Next Tottenham manager: De Zerbi hopes fade

Having left OM on Tuesday night, the timing of the Italian’s exit almost seemed too convenient for Spurs, given Frank was axed just moments later.

And with a series of journalists making it clear on Thursday that the former Brighton manager had made it clear he was open to a move to Spurs and was willing to jump straight back into management, it appeared the north London side had a clear path towards the 46-year-old.

However, Spurs fan and Sky Sports journalist, Michael Bridge, has now shared a new update on De Zerbi’s future that suggests an immediate return to management is actually not in the Italian’s thinking.

Writing on X, he explained: ‘Roberto De Zerbi, who’s recently left Marseille and often linked with a return to the Premier League, is not looking to take a job right now as it stands & having a break according to people close to him.’

As such, a move to appoint the also immediately available, but most definitely rested Rose – who left Leipzig with a 56.25% win percentage record – could fit the bill.

And his potential arrival, initially on an interim basis, could also see the 49-year-old offered the chance to stake his claim for the role permanently should he impress.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Pundit leaks next Tottenham manager; Carrick in with a shout

Meanwhile, Pochettino has already been offered the job as the next Tottenham manager and will be the permanent successor to Frank, a former Premier League star has revealed.

At the same time, the pundit’s colleague has dropped an ultra-confident relegation prediction that should instantly put supporters’ minds at rest.

If Spurs do opt for Pochettino, then they will still need an interim option to see them through the remainder of this season, which is where Rose could come into the equation.

Alternatively, surprise reports on Friday morning namedropped a genuine 61-year-old Spurs legend as a shock contender to take on the temporary role, though reports have flagged up why alarm bells should be ringing over his potential appointment.

Another name linked with the job is Robbie Keane, and the Ferencvaros coach walked out on a TV interview when asked about the job and after the odds on him taking the job were slashed.

Sources have also revealed to our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that the name of Michael Carrick is also being discussed in the corridors of power at Spurs.

Currently the interim, of course, at Manchester United, we understand Spurs would highly consider a move for the 44-year-old should the Red Devils decide against handing him the role on a full-time basis.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.