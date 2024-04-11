New Tottenham striker: Fresh talks ‘this week’ with Postecoglou bid for devastating ace already drawn up

There has been an update on the striker search at Tottenham

There will reportedly be a new round of discussions over the future of Santiago Gimenez ‘this week’, with a date being set for when Tottenham Hotspur will bid for the Feyenoord ace.

Gimenez has only been at Feyenoord since July 2022, but he has made a massive impact since then. In his first season with the Dutch side, the centre-forward managed 28 goals in 50 appearances. He looks set to do even better this term, with his record currently standing at 24 goals from 38 matches.

Gimenez’s sensational scoring record has led to significant interest in his services from around Europe. In the Premier League, Tottenham and West Ham United are the main clubs who have been tipped to snare him.

On Sunday, Tottenham ramped up their pursuit of the Argentina-born Mexico international as they look to beat West Ham in the transfer pursuit.

Following a request from manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham officials began negotiations with Feyenoord chiefs to thrash out transfer terms.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport have now weighed in on the situation. They claim that Tottenham will now face new competition for Gimenez, as Napoli have joined the chase for his signature.

Napoli are at growing risk of losing current No 9 Victor Osimhen to Chelsea and have set their sights on Gimenez as a top-quality replacement. AC Milan are keeping tabs on the Eredivisie star, too.

Feyenoord have scheduled a meeting with both the player’s father and his agent for ‘this week’, to discuss where they go from here.

Update on future of Tottenham target Santiago Gimenez

It is likely Gimenez’s camp will push for a big transfer, as they know the 22-year-old’s stock is incredibly high at the moment.

Spurs have indicated that they will definitely be making a bid for Gimenez once Feyenoord make a final decision on his future.

Although, that offer will not arrive just yet. Feyenoord are likely to greenlight an ‘auction’ for Gimenez after the Eredivisie season concludes on May 19.

The report does not mention how much Postecoglou and Spurs’ offer will be worth, but Feyenoord have previously been tipped to hold out for between €45-60m (£38-51m) before selling their prized asset.

Should Gimenez arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, then he would provide Richarlison with competition and cover up front. Gimenez’s signing would also allow Son Heung-min to play as a left winger week in, week out once again.

