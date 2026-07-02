Tottenham foil Newcastle, Tonali swap deal plan as stance on selling top talent revealed

Tottenham have made their stance clear on selling Archie Gray, amid the signing of Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur have made it clear they have no intention of allowing Archie Gray to leave this summer despite growing interest from across the Premier League, with Newcastle among the sides with a confirmed interest, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 20-year-old continues to attract admiring glances after an impressive first season in north London, but sources have confirmed Spurs remain determined to retain one of the club’s brightest young talents.

We understand Newcastle raised Gray’s name during discussions over Sandro Tonali, with the Magpies enquiring about the possibility of including the England Under-21 international in negotiations.

The St James’ Park outfit have admired Gray for some time and view him as one of the outstanding young midfielders in English football. However, Tottenham‘s response was immediate.

Sources have confirmed Spurs made it abundantly clear Gray is not for sale and does not form part of any discussions involving Tonali or any other player.

The stance comes despite Tottenham continuing a huge investment in Roberto De Zerbi’s midfield.

The north London club are close to completing a club-record £100million deal for Tonali while also agreeing an £85m move for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Those arrivals will take Tottenham’s summer spending on midfielders to almost £200m.

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Tonali and Fernandes will join an already well-stocked department containing Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Gray.

Tottenham also retain an option over Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha following his loan spell.

While De Zerbi has indicated he would be open to keeping the experienced international, TEAMtalk understands a permanent return to Sporting CP currently appears the most likely outcome.

Despite the strength in numbers, Spurs are not expecting to keep every midfielder.

Sources have told us the futures of both Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall remain uncertain, with both players assessing their options amid concerns over potential playing time following Tottenham’s summer recruitment.

Gray, too, has no shortage of admirers.

As we previously revealed, a number of clubs have been monitoring his situation.

Newcastle have now formally enquired, while Aston Villa, Brighton, Sunderland and Bournemouth have also continued to keep close tabs on developments.

Former club Leeds United are another side watching closely and would relish the opportunity to bring Gray back to Elland Road should circumstances ever change, although they acknowledge Tottenham’s current stance makes any deal highly unlikely.

Critically, though, we understand that Gray himself is not pushing to leave Tottenham.

The midfielder remains committed to establishing himself under De Zerbi and has been encouraged by conversations over his role in the squad.

That confidence is shared by Tottenham.

Rather than building a stronger starting XI, Spurs are focused on assembling a deep squad capable of competing across multiple competitions next season.

Gray is viewed as a key part of that long-term vision.

Club officials believe his versatility, maturity and potential make him an invaluable member of De Zerbi’s plans and are convinced he will receive significant opportunities despite increased competition for places.

For that reason, Tottenham’s position remains unwavering to this point.

Interest may continue to grow throughout the remainder of the transfer window, but we understand Spurs have no intention of entertaining offers for Gray and remain fully committed to his development in north London.

One talented star who is moving on, however, is highly-rated centre-back Luka Vuskovic, after Brighton finally reached an agreement with Tottenham on a big-money transfer for the teenager, despite the Croatian never making a senior appearance for the club.