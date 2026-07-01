Newcastle United are refusing to lower their £100million valuation of Sandro Tonali despite Tottenham Hotspur returning with an improved offer worth around £90m, TEAMtalk understands.

Negotiations between the two clubs are continuing and progressing, with Tottenham determined to make the Italy international the marquee signing of Roberto De Zerbi’s summer rebuild.

However, Newcastle remain resolute that they want a package worth £100m.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Magpies will not sanction Tonali‘s departure unless Spurs meet their full asking price, with club officials maintaining the same stance they have held throughout discussions.

While the gap between the clubs has narrowed significantly, there is still work to be done before an agreement can be reached.

Tottenham’s latest proposal represents a substantial increase on their initial approach, which we revealed was worth around £75million.

That offer was quickly rejected by Newcastle but was always viewed inside Spurs as an opening bid rather than one expected to secure a deal.

The north London club planned from the outset to return with an improved package and have now moved much closer to Newcastle’s valuation.

Sources have told us there is a growing feeling among those involved that negotiations are entering a decisive phase.

With Spurs now approaching the £100million mark, confidence remains that a compromise can be found if one final push is made.

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Newcastle reluctant but Tonali ready to go

Newcastle remain reluctant sellers and insist they are under no financial pressure to cash in.

Nevertheless, Tottenham’s persistence has brought the clubs closer together than at any previous stage of the negotiations. Personal terms are not expected to present any obstacle.

We understand that Tonali has already indicated he is ready to complete a move to north London and has been offered a contract worth in excess of £250,000 per week, which would make him Tottenham’s highest-paid player.

Spurs have held positive discussions with the midfielder’s representatives over recent weeks and sources say significant progress has already been made.

The 26-year-old is believed to be excited by the project being built under De Zerbi and is particularly attracted by the opportunity to work under the Italian coach, who has made Tonali the cornerstone of his midfield rebuild.

Interest from rival clubs has also faded in recent weeks.

Manchester City, Arsenal and AC Milan all explored the possibility of signing Tonali at various stages of the summer, but TEAMtalk understands none are currently prepared to compete with Tottenham’s financial commitment.

That has left Spurs firmly in pole position to land one of Europe’s most coveted midfielders.

For Newcastle, the message remains straightforward. The Magpies are prepared to do business but only on their terms.

Their £100m valuation remains the final hurdle.

But with the Magpies now prepared to structure that figure through achievable bonuses and add-ons, and Tottenham edging ever closer to those demands, TEAMtalk understands the transfer is now approaching its conclusion.

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