Tottenham, Newcastle offered PSG ace with Pochettino ready to axe seven

Mauro Icardi could land in Tottenham or Newcastle United’s lap after a report revealed PSG are prepared to axe seven stars in January.

Both Newcastle and Tottenham could benefit greatly from an attacking addition in January. The Magpies will aim to spend their way out of trouble in fear of becoming the world’s richest club in the Championship.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be hoping Antonio Conte can guide them back into top four contention. But if Harry Kane continues to struggle in front of goal, the chances of qualifying for the Champions League will quickly diminish.

Conte recently revealed his left-field plan to replace Kane in the coming weeks when the striker is afforded a rare rest.

But according to Sport Witness (citing French outlet Foot Mercato), a more permanent solution may be found in the transfer market.

The source states PSG are prepared to sever ties with no fewer than seven stars in January. That sounds an ambitious prospect, and the article stipulates axing three is s more realistic goal.

Namechecked are Sergio Rico, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes and Rafinha. The seventh and most high-profile name on the list is Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine striker, 28, has been made to take a back seat this season. That has come as no surprise given Mauricio Pochettino has Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at his disposal.

Icardi seeking ‘major role’ elsewhere

Nonetheless, Icardi’s days in Paris now appear numbered as a result and his desire to leave in order to take up a more ‘major role’ elsewhere is cited.

Icardi’s representatives are stated to be ‘trying to offer’ him around to various clubs across Europe. A return to Italy cannot be discounted with Juventus named, but the Turin club prefer Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

As such, the three clubs in the running are Barcelona, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Spurs closing in on Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan? Tottenham are reportedly in talks with Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, with more news on Lorenzo Insigne and Sam Johnstone.

Spurs too have been heavily linked with Vlahovic. But if the Serbian’s price tag dissuades Fabio Paratici and co from acting, Icardi would represent a more budget-friendly option.

The issue of finances will not apply to Newcastle should they provide PSG with an answer to their questions.

Top 10 Ralf Rangnick signings! Could he bring some of them to Man United?

Tottenham ramp up top Serie A performer chase

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, although they may have to wait until the summer to conclude a deal.

Conte’s men are currently without their best-performing defender this season in Cristian Romero. The Argentine picked up a serious hamstring injury on international duty is expected to be on the sidelines for several more weeks yet.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici has already been briefed about bringing in another defender. But it looks like Romero’s extended absence, will speed up the arrival more defensive reinforcements.

A recent report from Italy claimed that Spurs have stepped up their interest in Brazilian star Gleison Bremer and have taken ‘concrete steps’ to sign him.

According to Calciomercato, the Brazilian is ‘one of the highest performing defenders’ in Serie A this season. The report adds that his performances have resulted in ‘great interest’ from several clubs.

Both Milan giants, along with Napoli have made their intentions known. Indeed, the Nerazzurri are already talking to the player’s representatives.

However, there is interest from England as well, with Paratici having the ‘clear intention of bringing him’ to Tottenham. The report adds that Cairo is open to selling the defender, but that the starting price will start at €25million.

READ MORE: Glenn Hoddle sees powerful Declan Rice trait in Tottenham star who had ‘best’ game for Spurs