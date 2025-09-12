Tottenham believe the benefits of their summer recruitment drive are already beginning to show, while a star who struggled under previous manager Ange Postecoglou is starting to shine.

Spurs have begun the campaign well, picking up impressive wins against Burnley and Manchester City, before suffering a defeat to Bournemouth before the international break.

This leaves Frank’s side fourth in the Premier League table as they prepare to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The permanent signing of Mathys Tel, the loan arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, and the marquee additions of Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus were all made with a view to padding out the top end of the pitch.

That has already eased the pressure on Dominic Solanke’s return from injury, with the striker not having to be rushed back into action as he edges closer to fitness.

Thomas Frank confirmed ahead of the West Ham clash that Solanke remains just short of being ready, admitting: “I get a feeling he is not too far away, but he’s just fallen short for this week.”

In previous times, that might have left Tottenham light on options or having to get Solanke back onto the bench sooner – but Frank now has an abundance of attackers to lean on.

Thomas Frank has reignited Tottenham star

Richarlison has been given a fresh lease of life under Frank.

TEAMtalk sources say that the manager has embraced the Brazilian’s qualities and intends to keep him central to the starting XI, even as competition intensifies.

Richarlison, 28, notched two goals in Tottenham’s opening 3-0 win over Burnley – one of the strikes being a sensational overhead kick.

The forward finally seems to be rediscovering the form that saw him earn the £60m (including add-ons) move to Spurs from Everton in the summer of 2022.

With new signings about to make their mark and Solanke close to a return, Tottenham feel their strategy is already paying off and the pressure is not going to fall on a single goal scorer to carry the burden.

