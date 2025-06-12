Tottenham have officially announced that Thomas Frank has been appointed as their new manager, who has joined the north London side on a contract until 2028.

Spurs have long been admirers of the now former Brentford boss and moved quickly to secure his signature following the decision to sack Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian’s dismissal was not well-received by some after he guided them to winning the Europa League, but a dismal 17th-placed finish in the Premier League was too poor to come back from.

In a statement on the official Tottenham website, the club wrote: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Thomas Frank as our new Head Coach on a contract that runs until 2028.”

“Thomas has extensive experience in English football having joined Brentford in 2016 – since becoming one of the longest-serving current managers in the Premier League. During his time at Brentford he transformed the Club, moving them up from the Championship to an established Premier League side, consistently and significantly outperforming expectations for an extended period of time.

“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game. He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.

“Thomas will be joined from Brentford by Justin Cochrane (First Team Assistant Coach), Chris Haslam (Head of Performance & First Team Assistant Coach) and Joe Newton (First Team Coach Analyst), with Andreas Georgson (First Team Assistant Coach) arriving from Manchester United.”

Eriksen ‘Frank is the right coach for Tottenham’

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported that Frank was Tottenham’s top choice to succeed Postecoglou, first revealing the interest on December 4 last year.

The 51-year-old Dane already has some potential transfer targets in mind, as he is understood to be a huge admirer of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Frank will have the full backing of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in the transfer market, so it will be interesting to see who he goes for first.

Former Tottenham and exit-bound Manchester United star Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, has already given his verdict on whether his fellow countryman Frank will succeed with Spurs. Eriksen played under the coach during his time at Brentford.

“I think he is the right coach for Tottenham,” Eriksen said in an interview, before Frank’s appointment was confirmed.

“I have had Thomas at various times, and I think he is the perfect match for Tottenham, and it would be great if Thomas takes on that challenge.

“His personality, his way of playing and his way of being. And the club considering where they were last season – they won a trophy of course – but they are in the process of building something up, and I am sure that Thomas is a good man to bring in.”

