Tottenham Hotspur are emerging as another potential suitor for Yehor Yarmolyuk, TEAMtalk understands, with Thomas Frank keen on a reunion with the Brentford midfielder.

It was reported earlier this week that Manchester United are considering the 21-year-old as part of their 2026 squad planning. Yet Tottenham are also understood to be admirers and are keeping tabs as they weigh up a midfield move of their own next year.

Frank, who took over at Tottenham in the summer, knows Yarmolyuk well from their time together at Brentford. During that spell, the Ukraine international made 66 appearances under his guidance and developed into one of the Bees’ most trusted young performers.

Sources indicate that Spurs are expected to be in the market for a midfielder with a similar profile in the near future, and Yarmolyuk could fit the bill if his progress continues.

His adaptability and work rate have been hallmarks of his game and for Tottenham those traits are viewed as vital as Frank looks to put his stamp on the squad and usher in a new era.

Financially, there is an element of appeal. Indications are that Yarmolyuk could be attainable for £30m or less should he be made available – a figure that would place him firmly within Spurs’ scope of investment.

However, we understand Brentford’s stance is firm for now. They insist that any departure in the middle of this campaign is off the table, with the Bees determined to keep hold of one of their most promising assets while they continue to battle for stability in light of losing Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard last summer…

Tottenham could rival Man Utd for Brentford ace

Brentford’s position is unlikely to deter Yarmolyuk’s admirers from positioning themselves for later opportunities.

Tottenham are expected to keep monitoring the Ukraine international’s progress closely, just as Man Utd will include him on their long-term shortlist as Ruben Amorim looks to strengthen his midfield.

With Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Morten Hjulmand, Elliot Anderson and others already being watched, Yarmolyuk is now beginning to appear in the same conversations.

Frank is a big admirer of Yarmolyuk, who still has the potential to improve further as he gains experience..

“I am pleased with how he is progressing,” Frank said in an interview in April, when he was still Brentford manager.

“[Yarmolyuk] possesses a fantastic mindset and trains well every day. If you train well consistently and are one of the best in practice, you will eventually make your way to the starting lineup, and I hope he establishes himself there.

“What I appreciate about Yegor is primarily his mentality and focus during training. I see him as a very dynamic player who excels under pressure and in duels, while also being technically gifted.

” I like his personality. He appeals to me both as a player and as a person.”

