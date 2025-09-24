Thomas Frank has openly stated that he would ‘love’ Harry Kane to return to Tottenham after it emerged that the striker has the power to force a Bayern Munich exit in 2026.

The 32-year-old striker has been nothing short of sensational since his £100m (including add-ons) move from Spurs to German giants Bayern in the summer of 2023.

Kane lifted the first major trophy of his career last term when lifting the Bundesliga title with Bayern. His form in front of goal has been sensational, too, with the forward notching a jaw-dropping 98 goals in just 103 appearances for the European giants

However, his future in Bavaria has been thrown into the spotlight, after recent reports revealed that he can leave Bayern for €65m (£56.7m / $76.7m) next summer as long as he announces his intention to leave before the end of the January transfer window.

And amid the growing speculation, Tottenham boss Frank has said that Kane is ‘more than welcome’ to make an incredible return to the London club.

“I didn’t know there was a clause. He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern,” Frank said. “Top player. I think there’s a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back.

“Personally, I don’t think he will do it right now if I’m honest. He’ll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well. He was top scorer last year, won the championship and he’s doing fantastic now.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking. Myself, I’m a traveller, I like to travel, I like to explore things as well. He’s been here for many years so why not enjoy the time at Bayern a little bit more? But he’s welcome. If he wants to join us, he’s more than welcome!”

Harry Kane price tag ‘in range’ for Tottenham – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively revealed yesterday (September 23) that Kane’s release clause – should he choose to trigger it – is ‘completely in range for Tottenham’.

Spurs are also planning to bring in another ‘top-level’ forward next summer – so the timing would suit Frank and his team perfectly.

And what’s more, Kane is understood to be open to returning to Tottenham. The only question is timing, and if he’d want to change clubs in a summer when he’ll be focused on the World Cup with England.

“Kane will be open minded about going back to Spurs one day, that has always been the impression, but they would need to be in the Champions League as he will not be interested in moving for sentimental reasons,” Jones reported.

“Yes, he still holds them close to his heart and of course he would like the chance to tie up the goals record in the league (Kane trails Alan Shearer by 47 goals) – but if other clubs like Barcelona are truly in the picture then that is something serious to consider.

“Because of the clause that exists in his contract, it is not going to be out of reach for Barcelona to sign him.

“It could make sense that Barca go for Kane next summer while they wait for Haaland to join them from Man City when he is ready.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the progress of Antoine Semenyo’s progress at Bournemouth.

The Cherries are not willing to entertain an exit in January but are well aware that there will be serious interest next summer should his current form continue.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Arsenal were linked with Semenyo in the summer, like Spurs.

In other news, sources suggest that Tottenham could make another attempt to sign Manchester City winger Savinho in January.

Tottenham are understood to be buoyed by the fact that the Brazilian was keen to join over the summer.

However, Man City value the Brazilian in excess of £65m, so the London side must put their money where their mouth is to get a deal over the line.

