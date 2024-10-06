Next Tottenham ‘generational’ signing already earning rave reviews as a goalscoring centre-back

Another young player Tottenham are due to sign in the summer of 2025 is getting rave reviews for his performances in the Belgian Pro League so far this season.

Centre-back Luka Vuskovic is the player in question, with the 17-year-old currently on loan at Westerlo from Hajduk Split ahead of an agreed move to north London for a fee between €11-15million next summer.

Tottenham are making a concerted effort to get the overall age of their first-team squad down, while also bringing in some of Europe’s top young talent in the process.

Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray were both brought in during the last transfer window to compliment the likes of academy stars Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear, with all four players starting the Europa League win at Ferencvaros on Thursday evening.

Depending on what happens in January, Vuskovic will be the next to walk through the door and, judging by the comments from Croatian newspaper Vecernji List on his start to the season in Belgium, Spurs are signing another incredible talent.

Sunday’s edition of Vecernji List reported about the defender: “He really started the season wonderfully. Not only did he as a 17-year-old become an unquestionable starter in the position of central stopper in a formation with three at the back (started in all games this season), but in ten games in Belgium he has a rather incredible attacking performance of four goals and one assist.

“He particularly excelled in the last game where his club drew 2:2 with Beerschot, scoring both of his team’s goals as a stopper. But the goals weren’t everything, Vuskovic had an incredible seven shots in that test, seven out of eight in duels won, 100 touches with the ball, two dangers removed, three successful sliding starts with which he saved his team from dangerous opponent counterattacks, and eight out of twelve successful long balls.”

The same report also suggests that Vuskovic is the kind of player ‘born once in a hundred years’, which is some way to build up the young defender.

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Vuskovic a deadly set-piece threat

Vuskovic, who is playing alongside Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine at Westerloo, certainly has the physical attributes to play at centre-back, already standing at 6ft 4in despite his young age.

Unsurprisingly for his height, he is a real weapon in the air and a massive threat from set-pieces, as is evidenced by his eight goals in 35 senior career appearances so far.

Scouting expert Jacek Kulig also reports that Vuskovic has no significant weaknesses, while his style of play has been likened to that of Barcelona and Spain legend Gerard Pique.

And while all that bluster must be tempered by the fact that he is currently excelling in Belgium’s top flight and not in one of the bigger European leagues, Tottenham’s track record of identifying outstanding young talent in recent times suggests they could have another potentially big success on their hands.

Tottenham set for Dibling blow as Paratici recommends Italy star

In other Tottenham news, Manchester United and Spurs’ hopes of signing a Southampton ace are set to fade after a report claimed an alternative deal is on the way.

The 18-year-old right winger Tyler Dibling has established himself as a key performer on the south coast, excelling in a Saints side that have yet to win a game in a Premier League since their return.

But despite their struggles, it’s reported that the Tottenham, Man Utd and Newcastle target is poised to sign a new deal on the south coast.

Meanwhile, Spurs and Manchester City are both interested in new Italy star Samuele Ricci, according to reports.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham look set to begin ‘working’ on Ricci’s signing, having been recommended him by Fabio Paratici.

IN FOCUS – Tottenham future is sound

Tottenham’s focus on signing younger talent and developing their already successful academy should see them set fair for years to come.

Tottenham’s teenage talent pool

Although we’ve mentioned nine players here, there were also plenty more who could have got on the list as Daniel Levy and co. look to develop and build for the future in north London.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Sources: Tottenham keeping tabs on Eberechi Eze, with star’s new release clause tempting Postecoglou