Tottenham are ready to push on and complete a deal for their new manager, with technical director Johan Lange spearheading efforts to appoint Brentford’s Thomas Frank as the club’s new head coach and with the club pushing to secure a deal as quickly as possible.

Following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, despite his Europa League success, sources state Spurs are prepared to trigger Frank’s £8m release clause to secure his services, signalling their ambition to secure one of the league’s brightest and most respected managers.

Frank, 51, has earned widespread acclaim for his transformative work at Brentford, guiding the Bees from the Championship to a stable Premier League outfit since taking charge in 2018.

His balanced tactical approach, blending disciplined defending with fluid attacking play, has made Brentford a tough opponent for top clubs.

Sources highlight Frank’s ability to elevate players, his exceptional man-management skills, and his knack for developing young talent as key factors driving Spurs’ interest.

These qualities align with Tottenham’s recent transfer policy under Lange, which focuses on signing promising players under 23, such as Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

The Dane’s prior working relationship with Lange, a fellow compatriot, is seen as a significant advantage, potentially smoothing negotiations and fostering a cohesive vision at the club.

Thomas Frank is ready to join Tottenham

Frank’s media-savvy demeanor is another asset, with insiders describing him as “elite” in handling press scrutiny – a vital skill given Tottenham’s high-profile status.

His enthusiasm for the role is evident, with sources indicating Frank is eager to take the next step in his career at a club with Spurs’ resources and ambitions.

While Tottenham have considered other candidates like Fulham’s Marco Silva and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Frank remains the leading contender, as TEAMtalk first revealed all the way back on December 13.

His potential appointment could also see him target Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, although the dynamic winger has stated he wants to join Manchester United.

With talks set to progress rapidly, Spurs fans await confirmation of who will be leading them next season, hopeful they can deliver the stability and success the club craves.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are pushing to tie up the appointment in the very near future, so more developments regarding Frank are expected imminently.

