News that Tottenham Hotspur are considering sacking Thomas Frank and are exploring contingencies until the end of the season and beyond has brought a mixed reaction from furious supporters, who are growing increasingly exasperated by the club’s slide towards the relegation zone.

The north London side appointed Frank as a successor to Ange Postecoglou over the summer, but has been unable to see an improvement on last season’s woeful Premier League form that saw Tottenham finish 17th. And after another head-scratching home defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday evening, Spurs are now just five points clear of the relegation zone, sitting in 16th.

With Frank and his players leaving the pitch at half-time and full-time to a chorus of boos and with ‘sacked in the morning’ ringing out throughout, it seems there is little the Dane can now do to prevent the chop.

Indeed, our reporter Graeme Bailey revealed on Wednesday morning that Spurs bosses are to hold crunch talks over the manager’s future and his sacking as manager before the north London derby clash on Sunday week has not been ruled out.

That report has been backed up by the BBC’s chief football reporter Sami Mokbel, who has confirmed that Spurs’ overlords, ENIC, are now ‘considering contingencies’.

In light of that, supporters have reacted to the news – and it is clear now that the vast majority are desperate to see the Dane, who has a woeful 34.21 win percentage record, removed from his job.

‘I [swear word] despise this [swear word], if that hasn’t woken the owners up, I don’t know what will,’ one fan raged on X.

Another agreed, adding: ‘This is the worst it’s ever been, an utter disgrace; genuinely not seen this club at a lower point in my lifetime.’

A third agreed, commenting: ‘I can’t watch this horror show anymore! I can’t even comprehend this utter stupidity!’

A fourth turned their anger towards the owners, accusing them of being too slow to react: ‘Say one thing about [Daniel] Levy, at least he would have sacked the useless [swear word] by now…’

A fifth agreed, adding: ‘This club are so [swear word] spineless.’

A sixth chimed in: ‘Nepo babies ruining the club because they’re all too scared to make a big decision.’

A seventh added: ‘Wth is going on? The DOF and CEO have to be sacked now. I’ve always publicly detested Levy, but I can tell you for certain, he wouldn’t have stood by and watched this fool continually fail his way into the Championship.’

Another fan commented: ‘It needed to happen months ago. There haven’t been any improvements. Why delay the inevitable?’

A ninth added: ‘This board of pen pushers have doomed us.. Levy he would have had the balls to sack him.’

Next Tottenham manager: Fans suggest three names

With regards the next manager, fans shared a difference of opinion on who should be the next man in charge.

‘Just take De Zerbi, he was one of the candidates alongside Frank, so pretty much he should be a coach they like,’ one fan argued.

‘Bring Harry in until the end of the season. We may still go down to the Championship, but at least we’ll have a laugh!

Speaking of the Championship, one fan argued: ‘At this point, we might as well stick with Thomas Frank. I’m not joking. At least he knows the Championship and knows how to get out of it!’

While TEAMtalk sources exclusively confirmed last month that De Zerbi was a genuine candidate for the job this summer – and those chances have significantly risen after the Italian’s departure from Marseille on Tuesday evening – he is now no longer the leading candidate for the job.

That’s after our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed last week that Mauricio Pochettino would unequivocally accept a return to Spurs if offered the role. However, there is a caveat on when Pochettino would consider taking charge, as our exclusive report revealed.

Frank sack? Spurs manager insists he’s still the right man

Despite all that, Frank insists he remains the right man to steer the club through their crisis and has urged the board not to lose their heads and fire him.

“I’m 1000 per cent sure [I will stay]. I am also 1000 per cent sure that I never expected us to be in a situation like this with 11 or 12 injuries on the back end of this and what we’ve been facing, but I know when you need to build something and need to get through things, you need to show unbelievable strong resilience.

“I think it is fair to say there are a few before me up here not only for Tottenham but in many other clubs that have lost their head many times and I think you need to have a calm head, carry on, keep fighting and keep doing the right thing, make sure we stick together because we can only do this if we stick together. That is the board, that is the leaders, that is the players, that is the staff, that is me, and that is the fans.

“We’ve got to get through this!”

Frank is also adamant he will remain in charge for Spurs’ next Premier League game, at home to Arsenal on Sunday, 22 February.

“I’m convinced I will still be in charge [for the Arsenal game],” he continued. “I understand the question, and I understand it’s easy to point at me, but I also think it’s never only the head coach or the ownership or the directors or the players or the staff. It’s everyone.

“If you do something right, you build something that can last. Of course, we are not in a top position now. Everyone knows, directors, ownership, and myself, what position we are in, what we need to improve and what we need to do better.

