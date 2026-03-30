Tottenham Hotspur are on the cusp of reaching a breakthrough to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager, with sources confirming that a major double financial incentive has changed the Italian’s mind, though his imminent arrival has been labelled as ‘risky business’ by one well-informed Sky Sports reporter.

Spurs finally confirmed the news on Sunday that TEAMtalk had exclusively reported last Monday – that an agreement has been reached to terminate Igor Tudor’s contract, and with the Croatian’s departure only delayed owing to complications and the need to time it right following the sad passing of the 47-year-old’s father.

At just 44 days in charge, Tudor became the shortest ever reign in Tottenham‘s history, having only picked up just one point from his five Premier League games at the helm, and having left the north London side just a point clear of the relegation zone.

Now with the hunt already very much underway for his successor, a fresh update on Monday morning, we confirmed that Spurs bosses had spent the best part of the last week trying to persuade their top target, De Zerbi, to reneg on his previous vow that he would not take charge of the club mid-season, despite making it clear that he would be open to the role in the summer.

However, as our reporter Graeme Bailey explained, the fact that Spurs had been given some indication from the 46-year-old that he may be open to the role with immediate effect after all, had convinced them to open fresh talks – and with a critical 48 hours lying ahead.

Now, we understand that Spurs believe they have their man with a breakthrough in those talks having been made.

Sources believe De Zerbi has now accepted the Tottenham job, agreeing on a five-year deal running through to summer 2031.

In addition, De Zerbi will land a massive survival bonus if he helps preserve Tottenham’s status in the Premier League, though with the club winless in the competition since December 28, he will almost certainly have his work cut out.

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Next Tottenham manager: De Zerbi break option if Spurs go down

Revealing the latest, Bailey told us: “Spurs have been working overtime on De Zerbi. They looked at the alternatives and knew they were not right.

“After Tudor, they had to get it right, and De Zerbi was the standout option.

“It is a huge coup to land him.”

Bailey can also reveal that the delay in reaching an agreement has focused around both scenarios if Spurs do lose their fight to stay in the Premier League.

As part of those talks, he has explained that Spurs want him to take a wage drop if they go down and he agrees to stay around.

De Zerbi, by conrast, is believed to have insisted on a break option in any deal if they do find themselves relegated to the Championship, and it is those differences that are believed to have delayed confirmation thus far.

But all parties are now working towards finding common ground and a full agreement to have him installed as the club’s third manager of the season.

In light of all that, his imminent appointment at N17 has drawn strong criticism from Sky Sports reporter Dougie Critchley, who has questioned the wisdom of Tottenham turning to the often spiky 46-year-old.

Posting on his X account, Critchley branded his appointment as ‘just not necessary’.

‘De Zerbi has only lasted more than 91 games at a club once…

‘Half of his club roles have lasted 30 games or less… He didn’t hit the two-year mark at Brighton or Marseille… And Spurs want to offer him a five- year deal with seven games to prevent disaster? It’s just not necessary!’

Latest Tottenham news: £65m star up for sale; young assets in high demand

On the transfer front, Chelsea appear to have joined a very crowded market to sign an outstanding young Spurs star, who the club could now make an enormous profit on after an outstanding season.

Another young star linked with a move away is Archie Gray and sources have exposed the truth around claims that a buy-back clause could see him return to Leeds United this summer.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are reportedly willing to take a hefty £15m hit on a player signed just two years ago and with a major upgrade targeted.