Tottenham blame redirected away from Igor Tudor as manager target ‘signs’ for new club

Alan Shearer has explained why Igor Tudor cannot be blamed for the entire ‘mess’ at Tottenham Hotspur, while rumoured managerial target Edin Terzic has reportedly agreed to move elsewhere.

We revealed on Tuesday morning that Tudor is set to leave Tottenham by ‘mutual consent’. The damning 3-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest has proven to be the final straw for the Croatian.

Tudor himself is ready to step away from the job following the death of his father, Mario.

Tottenham will soon announce Tudor’s departure as they step up the hunt for a new interim head coach.

Adi Hutter, Chris Hughton, Tim Sherwood and Ryan Mason are all under consideration for the temporary role.

In a new interview, Shearer questioned the Spurs players before stating that ‘the club was a mess before he [Tudor] got there’.

“It was really poor at the weekend again for Spurs,” he said (via the Express). “I watched the whole game, and the alarming thing for Spurs is being beaten 3-0 by a team who you’re scrapping with yourselves, particularly at home.

“And again, where was the response? Forest scored late on in the first half, and you’re thinking, OK, what have you got?

“Give us something in reply, and the second half was even worse. You can feel the edginess, and I get that. I understand that. But defensively, they’re just all over the place, and that’s more important than anything, particularly at any level of football.

“You can’t defend like that, like they did. The lack of energy or drive to stop balls coming into the box is one thing, and then the lack of fighting and scraping when people are in and around the box.

“There wasn’t anyone anywhere near Morgan Gibbs-White before his goal. The alarming thing for Spurs is, how are they going to keep a clean sheet? They’re just a mess defensively.”

Shearer continued: “It’s not Igor Tudor’s fault, but obviously, he’s picked up one point from five games, but the club was a mess before he got there.

“You’re not going to be put in his situation without the club being in a mess. As tough as it is, he hasn’t been able to have an impact on the squad and on the football club.

“Now, clearly, he’s going through a terrible, horrible time off the pitch in terms of the death of his father. It’s an impossible time for him, and Spurs are in a deep mess.”

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Terzic was considered for the Spurs job after Thomas Frank’s sacking, and there has been speculation he could re-emerge as an option following Tudor’s exit.

But according to Spanish outlet AS, Terzic is instead poised to take over at Athletic Club.

The Basque outfit need a new manager to replace Ernesto Valverde, and they have ‘signed’ Terzic.

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Terzic set for LaLiga

Athletic were hopeful of bringing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola back to the club, but they have instead ‘opted for Terzic’, it is claimed.

The 43-year-old German-Croatian has emerged as the strong favourite to succeed from Valverde, who has announced he will leave at the end of the campaign.

Returning to Spurs, we can confirm that they have made formal contact with ex-Eintracht Frankfurt and Monaco boss Hutter.

Although, the Austrian has been warned ‘reputational damage’ awaits him in north London.

If Spurs stay in the top flight, then they will try to snare either Roberto De Zerbi or Mauricio Pochettino to get the club back on track long-term.

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