Michael Dawson has named the manager that Tottenham Hotspur should hire following the dismissal of Thomas Frank, as Ramon Vega wants two of the senior members of the Spurs board to go.

Tottenham have sacked Frank as the manager despite appointing him to the role only in the summer of 2025. The north London club made the decision following the defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday evening, which left the team just five points above the Premier League table.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Roberto De Zerbi is one of the main candidates to take over as the Tottenham manager.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first exclusively broke the news about Tottenham’s interest in De Zerbi back on January 7.

De Zerbi is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted company with Marseille on Tuesday.

We understand that Mauricio Pochettino is also in the frame to return to Tottenham and become the next manager.

The former Spurs boss is now the USA manager, but sources have told us that he would be willing to return to the north London club after the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson, though, believes that Robbie Keane would be the perfect candidate to become the new Spurs boss.

The 45-year-old former Republic of Ireland international striker had two spells at Tottenham as a player and is in charge of Hungarian club Ferencvaros at the moment.

Keane guided Ferencvaros to Nemzeti Bajnokság I success in the 2024/25 campaign and also led Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Israeli Premier League title in the 2023/24 campaign.

Dawson said on Sky Sports News: “I hear everyone is talking about interim. We don’t know. We don’t know if it’s going to be an interim.

“If that happens, then I think there is only one manager that is waiting for, and it has to be Pochettino in the summer.

“Or do they go out and get someone now? People say who will that be.

“Well, for me, there’s someone there in the making, someone who knows the football club, someone who has got the passion, played for the club, loves it, will galvanise everyone and bring everyone in the right direction, and that’s moving forward, and that is Robbie Keane for me.”

ENIC urged to sack Vinai Venkatesham and Johan Lange

Keane recently spoke about his managerial ambition and made it clear that he is happy in Hungary.

The former striker told Hungarian newspaper Nemzeti Sport this week: “I never dream about it. After playing there the most, people back home expect me to work in England.

“It doesn’t work that way for me. Am I looking for the opportunity to sign for England? No.

“Would I like to be the manager of Liverpool? No. If they want me to be one, we can talk about it.

“I feel great at Ferencvaros, I couldn’t be in a better place right now.

“I am lucky because I don’t need money, I earned a living when I was a player, I don’t do it to get money at the end of the month, I am motivated by something completely different.”

Another former Tottenham centre-back, Ramon Vega, has given his take on the situation at Spurs.

The former Switzerland international wants Tottenham owners ENIC to sack the club’s CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange.

Vega wrote on X at 11:05am on February 11: “If Vinai and Lange are not sacked then we have a big problem fundamentally at the Club.

@SpursOfficial it’s a good time now before it’s too late.

“Not when we are relegated NOW it needs to be done.

“They have massively missed on all angles of their mandate by the Club!

“This can’t continue like that.

“The Lewis family also needs to look in the mirror seriously and think about selling ASAP!”

