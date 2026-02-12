Tottenham Hotspur are considering the appointment of Robbie Keane as their next manager

Robbie Keane is emerging as a genuinely strong candidate to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur after the odds on him replacing Thomas Frank were dramatically slashed and one of his former teammates offered a ringing endorsement of his credentials – and while TEAMalk sources can confirm he is one of the names in the frame, he is not yet at the top of their wishlist.

Tottenham Hotspur‘s alarming slide towards the relegation zone prompted overlords ENIC to sack Frank on Wednesday morning after a wretched run of form had seen them collect just one win from 11 matches. Defeat at home to Newcastle United on Tuesday evening proved the final straw, with Spurs just five points clear of the drop zone and having slid to 16th in the table.

Weeks before his departure – in fact, as far back as January 7 – we had revealed that ENIC were strongly considering Frank’s future anyway and had earmarked Roberto De Zerbi as a prime candidate for the job.

And while he was initially expected to come into contention come the summer, his departure as Marseille head coach on the same evening has thrust the Italian very firmly into the mix.

Sources can now confirm that De Zerbi is a name very much being discussed by the Tottenham hierarchy.

However, he’s not the only name in the frame and the club are also intrigued by the potential return to north London of Mauricio Pochettino. Sources have confirmed to our correspondent Fraser Fletcher last week that the current United States manager would instantly say ‘Yes’ to a return, citing unfinished business if the opportunity came his way.

Despite that, there is a major caveat on when Pochettino, 53, would be able to take charge again at Tottenham.

In addition to that, we can confirm that former striker Keane is also a name under discussion.

And his odds have now been dramatically slashed from 7/1 to 7/2 third favourite to take on the job, behind De Zerbi (6/5) and John Heitinga (11/4), with the Dutchman likely to be handed the reins on a temporary basis.

In the meantime, Keane, currently manager of Hungarian side Ferencvaros, has now addressed claims that he could be lured back to north London, though his four-word response and decision to walk away from the microphones only fuelling the speculation…

Next Tottenham manager: What has been said on Robbie Keane?

Keane has been cutting his managerial teeth with the Hungarian side, and he has been doing a stellar job with them by all accounts.

He led them to the top of the league table after 21 games this season as they look to defend the Nemzeti Bajnokság I (the Hungarian First Division) title they won last season.

Now, speaking to the media after his side’s thumping 4-0 win over Aqvital FC Csakvar on Wednesday night, Keane dropped a very blunt four-word reply when asked if he was a contender for the Spurs job.

“I can’t help speculation,” the Irishman answered before he quickly left the interview and walked away from the camera.

While the 45-year-old Irishman might not be one of the more household names linked with the job, he does boast an impressive 60.32% win percentage rate with Ferencvaros, winning 38 of his 62 games at the helm.

“I can’t help speculation…” 👀 Robbie Keane gave a very brief answer on the Tottenham job before swiftly walking out of the interview. pic.twitter.com/XAgtIzDTp4 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 12, 2026

His credentials have also been talked up by former Spurs teammate Michael Dawson.

“I hear everyone is talking about interim. We don’t know. We don’t know if it’s going to be an interim,” Dawson stated.

“If that happens, then I think there is only one manager that is waiting for, and it has to be Pochettino in the summer.

“Or do they go out and get someone now? People say who will that be.

“Well, for me, there’s someone there in the making, someone who knows the football club, someone who has got the passion, played for the club, loves it, will galvanise everyone and bring everyone in the right direction, and that’s moving forward, and that is Robbie Keane for me.”

Keane himself also went on record to state his happiness with life in Budapest last week.

“I never dream about it. After playing there the most, people back home expect me to work in England.

“It doesn’t work that way for me. Am I looking for the opportunity to sign for England? No.

“Would I like to be the manager of Liverpool? No. If they want me to be one, we can talk about it.

“I feel great at Ferencvaros, I couldn’t be in a better place right now.

“I am lucky because I don’t need money, I earned a living when I was a player, I don’t do it to get money at the end of the month, I am motivated by something completely different.”

