Tottenham Hotspur are considering the appointment of Robbie Keane as their next manager

Wayne Rooney has advised Robbie Keane to think twice about abandoning his cushy managerial role with Ferencvaros to take on the uncertainty of the Tottenham Hotspur job, and with TEAMtalk sources explaining in detail the issues the club faces on sacking Igor Tudor and landing a replacement.

Tottenham are officially in the worst run of form in their history; six successive defeats, pushing them into the depths of the relegation dogfight and simultaneously putting their 49-year status as a top-flight ever-present in serious jeopardy.

Brought in to lift spirits and help Spurs pull clear of danger, the appointment of Tudor has, in fact, had the opposite effect, leading to four successive losses under his tenure and putting the Croatian interim now in serious danger of the sack himself.

The nadir came in Spain on Tuesday evening when an out-of-sorts and woefully short on confidence, Spurs were beaten 5-2 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg. Incredibly, they were 4-0 down after 22 minutes, a Champions League record.

Indeed, in the wake of that loss, sources revealed the club’s board held extensive talks over the future of Tudor and the club’s perilous state.

And despite serious reservations over his management, it seems he will carry on for now; at least until Sunday’s clash with Liverpool is out of the way.

One name strongly linked with taking on the role and replacing Tudor is former Spurs striker Keane, who has made a big name for himself on the continent with successful stints with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros.

Discussing the Spurs job, Ian Wright suggested on The Overlap that the troubled north London side should move for Keane as soon as possible.

“You know something, I think Tottenham, what are they waiting for now? You know what I’d do? I’d bring in Robbie Keane.”

However, Rooney is adamant that Keane would be making a major mistake taking on the job, having explained why the timing is not right and urging them to move for another interim boss.

“I think they’ll go down. That’s why I was saying, if I were Robbie Keane now, I wouldn’t go in. If I were Robbie Keane, I wouldn’t leave a job to go to Tottenham now,” Rooney said.

“If you’re Sherwood or whoever is out of a job, I’d go in. But if I were Robbie Keane, there’s no way I’d leave a job to go to Tottenham.”

Tottenham have major Robbie Keane dilemma and what about Sean Dyche?

For what it is worth, and amid the turmoil the Tudor reign has brought to Spurs, Keane is seen as a very viable candidate.

However, there is a problem…

And we understand that, while the former Tottenham striker is eager to step up to a permanent position at Spurs and is very much open to a permanent appointment back at N17, regardless of what division Spurs find themselves in next season, the club are not willing to give him the permanent deal he craves and would leave Hungary for.

However, and herein lies the problem: Insiders indicate Keane would want a long-term contract to commit fully, though Spurs would prefer, at this stage, to only offer Keane a deal until the season’s end.

Should they preserve their Premier League status, the club would have more ambitious managerial targets in mind.

Furthermore, Keane isn’t short of suitors, either. Celtic, where he features prominently on their managerial shortlist, represents a tempting alternative, potentially luring him back to his Irish roots.

Sources close to the club have downplayed links to Sean Dyche, the experienced tactician known for his pragmatic style at Everton and, before that, with Burnley.

While the rumours have been tempered, they haven’t been entirely dismissed, suggesting Dyche could still be in the frame if other options falter.

Down the line and adding to the intrigue for Spurs bosses is the possibility of a Mauricio Pochettino reunion.

The Argentine, who led Spurs to their 2019 Champions League final, is said to be open to a return regardless of the club’s fate, though his financial demands could prove difficult should Spurs slip out of the top flight.

Pochettino’s affinity for the club could prove a sentimental pull, offering stability in turbulent times.

Irrespective of all that, the managerial puzzle is complicated further by swirling takeover talks.

