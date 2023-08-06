Next Tottenham striker: Postecoglou delight with goal machine to play ‘last game’ for European club before replacing Harry Kane

A deadly centre-forward is preparing to appear in his final game for his current club before replacing Harry Kane at Tottenham, according to a report.

Kane has been pursued by German titans Bayern this summer after entering the final 12 months of his Tottenham contract. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel wants Kane to lead his forward line next season following the sale of Sadio Mane to Al Nassr.

Bayern have had bids for Kane worth £60million and £70m rejected by Tottenham, who are hopeful of receiving £100m for their star man.

It recently emerged that Bayern had given Tottenham a deadline of Friday night to decide whether they would be selling Kane in the current transfer window. If Spurs did not respond in time, then Bayern were tipped to walk away from negotiations.

The deadline passed and Bayern heard nothing back from Spurs. But according to respected German reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern never actually gave Spurs such a hard deadline and are still in the mix to complete a huge deal. They are even willing to go as high as €100m (£86.4m) when bidding for Kane. A transfer at this price would make the England captain Bayern’s most expensive signing of all time.

Amid all the swirling transfer rumours, Kane remains on Spurs’ books and he actually bagged four goals during their 5-1 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

But new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou needs to be prepared in case Kane does end up leaving North London. And this is where fellow striker Mehdi Taremi comes in.

Taremi, who currently represents Porto, was linked with Man Utd and Arsenal last month. But on Saturday, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed how Spurs have decided on Taremi as a potential successor to Kane.

Update on Tottenham striker hunt

Spurs have drawn up a €24m (£20.8m) offer for the Iran international. But Porto are holding out for €30m (£25.9m), which means some negotiation will need to be done before an agreement is reached.

Portuguese newspaper Record have now provided an update on Taremi’s prospective move to the Prem, as cited by Sport Witness. They state that Taremi is preparing to play in his ‘last game’ for Porto, which will be their Portuguese super cup clash against Benfica on Wednesday.

Taremi wants to shine for Porto in that match, as even if it will be his last for the club he wants to leave in a respectful manner.

Record add that talks between Spurs and Porto are ‘advancing’. Spurs have supposedly ‘promised’ to submit the £20.8m proposal which was previously mentioned.

Reports in Taremi’s native Iran have suggested Milan could enter into the transfer pursuit and hijack Spurs’ capture. However, Spurs can still be considered frontrunners to complete a deal at this moment in time.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is understood to be involved in negotiations, due to his extensive contacts in both Portugal and England.

Even if Spurs do replace Kane with Taremi, they may still need to sign a second, younger striker as well. This is because Taremi is actually older than Kane at 31 years of age.

Even though Taremi is heading towards the twilight years of his career, he still represents a good option for Spurs. He has a fantastic record, having netted 179 goals in 342 appearances at club level. Taremi’s record for Porto stands at 80 goals in 147 matches.

Of course, playing for Spurs would be a big step up on Porto. But Taremi seems to have the eye for goal and experience needed to shine in England.

