Next Tottenham striker: Postecoglou wants star from ‘Big Six’ rival to replace Harry Kane in incredible swoop

A stunning report has revealed the Premier League striker Ange Postecoglou wants to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham, in what would be an eye-opening move.

Kane has emerged as a priority target for Bayern after entering the final 12 months of his Tottenham deal. Thomas Tuchel has remained an admirer of the England captain ever since his time in charge of Chelsea and believes he would be perfect to lead the Bayern attack next season.

Bayern have had bids worth £60million and £70m for Kane rejected by Tottenham, who have set their stall out at a huge £100m.

On Monday, Bayern chiefs travelled to London to meet with the Spurs hierarchy to try and finalise a deal. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Bayern are still £25m off matching Spurs’ demands for Kane. This would suggest they have only been willing to go up to the £75m mark so far.

Postecoglou would be delighted if Spurs manage to keep hold of their talisman. He would be essential to Spurs getting back into the top four next season, as well as them potentially ending their wait for a trophy.

However, the new manager must prepare in case Bayern do end up capturing the 30-year-old. And Football Transfers have provided an insight into which moves Spurs could make in the event that Kane departs.

READ MORE: Tottenham to destroy Man Utd transfer as Postecoglou outcast ‘gives green light’ to join Champions League side

Incredibly, Postecoglou is seemingly interested in Chelsea centre-forward Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian recently returned to Stamford Bridge following a loan spell with Inter, though he is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans as the Blues are hoping to land Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus.

It is claimed Spurs are keen to snap Lukaku up on a season-long loan. They believe Lukaku may be open to such a move as it would allow him to get out of Chelsea, with whom his second spell has not worked out.

Lukaku asks for big Tottenham wage

While Spurs fans may be worried about Lukaku’s recent struggles with Chelsea and Inter, the report explains how Postecoglou thinks the 30-year-old has the Prem experience and desire needed to score 20 plus goals next term. Postecoglou himself will work hard to ensure Lukaku is at peak fitness, which is when he thrives.

Lukaku has signalled his desire to receive £400,000 a week in North London, while Spurs have told him they would only be willing to go as high as £300k a week. Clearly, some negotiations need to be done before personal terms can be agreed.

Spurs will also need to convince Chelsea on the loan, as Pochettino is hoping to send Lukaku to Juve in a part-exchange deal for Vlahovic.

If Lukaku excels while on loan at Spurs, there is the potential for him to join them on a permanent basis. But he is not the only goalscorer Spurs like the look of.

They have also identified Brentford’s Ivan Toney as a potential signing. However, Toney is currently banned until January 16 for breaching the FA’s betting rules.

As such, Spurs could sign Lukaku on loan this summer as Kane’s temporary replacement, and depending on how he does, they could then move to bring Toney in early next year.

Meanwhile, Spurs have also been linked with a striker who ‘really’ doesn’t like their local rivals Arsenal.