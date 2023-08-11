Next Tottenham exit after Kane develops as £6.9m bid paves way for unlikely Man Utd link-up

Fenerbahce have presented Tottenham Hotspur with an offer for Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports.

Ndombele seems to have no future at Tottenham after spending last season on loan at Napoli and six months before that back at Lyon. When the time comes to sell him, Spurs will have to accept a fee much lower than the initial €62m (£55.5m at the time) they spent to sign him in 2019.

According to Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, they now have an offer on the table from Fenerbahce worth just €8m (£6.9m).

The Turkish Super Lig side have already reached an agreement in principle to sign Fred from Man Utd and could be aiming to pair him up with Ndombele in midfield.

How Tottenham will respond to the bid has not yet been revealed. Ndombele still has two years remaining on his contract in north London, but did not make any appearances in Ange Postecoglou’s first pre-season in charge of the club.

Friday’s Tottenham news has been dominated by the fact that Harry Kane has travelled to Germany to join Bayern Munich after they agreed a deal to take him away from the Premier League.

In terms of influence on the team, Ndombele’s exit would hurt a lot less, but the fact that Tottenham are set to lose a significant amount of their investment in him should sting.

From 91 appearances for Tottenham, Ndombele scored 10 goals before being shipped away. Soon, he might be gone for good.

Unexpected destination for Ndombele

The fact that Fenerbahce have become bidders for him and Fred is an intriguing twist after their arch-rivals Galatasaray were previously tipped to target both players.

Fenerbahce are currently participating in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, but are putting together a squad with plenty of familiar faces with history in the Premier League.

Ndombele has never played in Turkey before, so would be undergoing a new challenge if he was to join Fenerbahce.

Other movement in Tottenham’s midfield this summer has seen Harry Winks sold to Leicester City after his loan spell at Sampdoria, and James Maddison arrive in the opposite direction.

