Tottenham Hotspur have quietly added Eddie Howe to their list of potential managerial targets, TEAMtalk understands, with senior figures in North London increasingly intrigued by the Newcastle United boss’ body of work and long-term Premier League pedigree.

Sources have told us that Howe’s name has been “raised and discussed” at board level as Spurs begin mapping out their summer strategy to replace Thomas Frank on a permanent basis, with Igor Tudor only ever viewed as a short-term stabiliser.

Howe’s reputation inside the game, which was built on his time at Bournemouth, has only strengthened across his four-and-a-half years at St James’ Park.

When he arrived, Newcastle were staring down the barrel of relegation; within two seasons, he had them back among the Champions League elite, and by 2025 he delivered the club’s first major trophy of the century with their League Cup triumph.

Behind the scenes, Howe is credited with transforming the squad’s technical level and mentality. Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak have all developed into world-class operators under his guidance, while English talents Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon have blossomed into major figures for England under Thomas Tuchel, another testament to the work done with Howe.

Despite a challenging campaign this season, Howe retains unwavering backing from Newcastle’s hierarchy and remains hugely popular with supporters. But that hasn’t stopped rival clubs from circling.

We revealed previously that Howe is admired at Manchester United, and they are expected to consider him among several candidates this summer. Now, we can confirm that Tottenham have entered the conversation…

Tottenham shortlist Eddie Howe as manager hunt takes shape

While Tottenham are still in the early stages of their managerial search, insiders suggest Howe is viewed as a coach who fits the club’s long-term vision: progressive football, player development, and a proven ability to build a project under pressure.

Whether that interest evolves into a concrete move remains to be seen. Spurs are expected to cast a wide net, and Howe – under contract and content on Tyneside – would not be an easy or inexpensive appointment.

For now, Howe remains fully focused on Newcastle, and the club have given no indication they would entertain an approach.

But as Tottenham refine their shortlist, his name is firmly on the radar, and sources suggest the admiration is genuine.

Latest Tottenham news: Igor Tudor axes THREE / Morgan Rogers claim

Meanwhile, Tudor has wasted no time in forming his backroom team for what remains of this season and has decided to axe Justin Cochrane, John Heitinga and Chris Haslam, and analyst Joe Newton from the club’s staff.

The former Juventus boss has decided to bring in Ivan Javorcic as his assistant coach, Riccardo Raganacci as physical coach and Tomislav Rogic as the goalkeeping coach for the coming months.

In other news, reports suggest that Tottenham’s hierarchy have identified Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers as a ‘dream’ target for the summer.

However, Spurs will face serious competition for the England international, and Villa certainly won’t let him go easily, either.

