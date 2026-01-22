Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is under pressure after an inconsistent run of form

Tottenham Hotspur have seemingly ruled former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim out of the running to replace Thomas Frank amid a major concern over the Portuguese, while TEAMtalk sources can reveal the identity of an Italian coach now very much top of the club’s thinking.

Frank has come under significant fire in recent weeks, with the 52-year-old placed in serious danger of the sack after an alarming run of form had seen Spurs win just three times in 13 games and slip to 14th place in the Premier League table.

Suggestions that the Dane is on his way out at Tottenham have been fuelled by our correspondent Fraser Fletcher, who confirmed last week that the club are giving serious thought to replacing him at the helm; claims later backed up by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who said that it was a case of ‘when, not if’ the axe will fall on Frank.

However, a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League has bought Frank a little more time, and with Ornstein now admitting that, while he remains under pressure, those in power at Spurs are desperate for him to succeed.

Nonetheless, a review of his position will be held at the season’s end, assuming he makes it that far, and with the club already doing their due diligence on several would-be successors.

According to a surprise report from Football Insider, one name seen as an outsider for the job, but a contender nonetheless, is Amorim, who Manchester United recently sacked.

Despite that, the report claims Spurs have immediately dismissed the notion of handing the reins to the Portuguese, citing the manner in which he was fired by Manchester United and the way he spoke out against the club and the board, as a major ‘red flag’.

Additionally, they claim that Amorim himself is in no hurry to return to frontline management, instead happily taking a break from the game and biding his time before taking on another job.

Next Tottenham manager: Farioli backed to replace Frank – Sources

While our sources have not reported anything in the way of any interest in Amorim, we can confirm that one name in particular has become of major interest to the Tottenham hierarchy: Francesco Farioli.

The 36-year-old Italian tactician, currently steering FC Porto through an incredible Primeira Liga campaign, is emerging as a hot commodity on the managerial market.

With his innovative approach blending high-pressing football and data-driven strategies, Farioli has transformed Porto into a formidable force, challenging Benfica and Sporting CP for domestic supremacy off the back of an 86% win percentage record.

Sources state that Farioli’s impressive track record – honed during stints at Alanyaspor, Fatih Karagumruk, and Nice – has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.

As a result, sources have now confirmed to our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Tottenham have placed Farioli very high on their shortlist as they explore alternatives to Frank.

Interestingly, sources also confirm that Farioli was also on Tottenham’s radar before they appointed Frank. But Spurs aren’t alone in being admirers, with at least two more Premier League clubs in the mix, as he emerges as one of the most in-demand coaches in Europe.

