Next Tottenham striker: Top target revealed as genuine interest emerges in £15m alternative

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new striker a year after selling Harry Kane and reports indicate they have fixed their attention on two options with the same initials as each other.

Spurs always knew that selling Kane last summer would leave a massive void in their attack. In all fairness, they have coped reasonably, actually scoring more Premier League goals as a club this season than last term.

But a natural no.9 is still something Tottenham would benefit from having if they are to go one better than this year and reach the Champions League again.

With that in mind, a report from HITC has highlighted Santiago Gimenez as the man who’s been chosen as Tottenham’s top target up front for the upcoming summer 2024 transfer window.

The Mexico international has spent the past two seasons in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, breaking the 20-goal barrier in each of them.

READ MORE: The 10 Tottenham players out of contract in 2025: Stick or twist as big questions answered

It could cost Tottenham £42m to sign Gimenez, who still has three years remaining on his contract in Rotterdam. But with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot leaving for Liverpool, it remains to be seen how many of their key players will stay.

Spurs will have to deal with the issue of competition for Gimenez. Various other clubs could be in contact for the 23-year-old, after all.

Tottenham seriously consider Bundesliga striker

The same goes for a second target, identified in a separate report by Give Me Sport. It’s claimed that Tottenham have also become serious admirers of Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

Available at a much cheaper price bracket than Gimenez thanks to a £15m release clause, Guirassy is second only to a certain Mr. Kane in the Bundesliga goalscoring charts for 2023-24.

The 28-year-old is now under serious consideration by Tottenham, despite some concerns it has taken him this long for his first 20-plus-goal season and he might not be as long-term a solution as Gimenez.

Reports have also hinted that Tottenham could rival Manchester United for Brentford frontman Ivan Toney, who would also be more expensive than Guirassy.

Any new arrival would ease the burden on this season’s top scorer, Son Heung-min, who normally prefers to play on the wing rather than as a target man.

There are also doubts about the future of Richarlison, who has improved his output this season but could still be lured away amid links with the Saudi Pro League.

DON’T MISS – Five Tottenham players who could be axed by Postecoglou as part of summer squad revamp