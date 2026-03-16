Tottenham are lining up a summer move for Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli, for whom they’ve already submitted an offer of €20million (£17.3m / $23m), per reports, and a potential SWAP deal could be on the cards.

Spurs’ transfer plans will obviously be impacted by whether they avoid relegation from the Premier League, but they did pick up a big point when drawing 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Tottenham currently sit 16th in the table and are only one point above the drop zone. Interim manager Igor Tudor remains under serious pressure, but has been given a stay of execution.

But behind the scenes, the London club continue to plan for the summer window. According to Italian outlet ASRomaLive, they have set their sights on Pisilli, who has impressed for Roma recently.

The 21-year-old is a product of Roma’s academy and had a breakthrough campaign last term, making 41 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

Pisilli, an all-action midfielder with boundless energy, has found consistent minutes more difficult to come by this season but he has recently been in good form, showing markable signs of improvement as Roma push for Champions League qualification.

The report suggests that Juventus have been following the youngster for some time, but Spurs are ready to compete for his signature. It’s claimed that Tottenham submitted a €20m bid for Pisilli in January, which was rejected, but they remain keen on the player. Spurs could even propose a shock SWAP deal, it’s claimed…

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Tottenham could launch swap offer but financial ‘Armageddon’ looms

The report adds that Spurs ‘could propose a swap deal’ for Pisilli using left-back Destiny Udogie. This is described as a potential ‘double insult’ for Juventus, as they are interested in both Pisilli and Udogie.

Udogie has been heavily linked with moves to Italy, where he previously played for Hellas Verona and Udinese. He’s been sidelined with a hamstring injury, but is expected to be back next weekend.

While the Tottenham links with Pisilli are interesting, these rumours must be taken with a pinch of salt.

No major outlets have covered Spurs’ supposed January bid for Pisilli. ASRomaLive is not a particularly well-known source, either.

While this doesn’t necessarily believe there is no truth to the links, the reality is that Tottenham have bigger priorities right now.

Their full focus is, understandably/ on avoiding the drop. In a recent interview, ex-Newcastle manager, Alan Pardew, described the huge damage relegation would inflict on the London side.

“Financially, it’s Armageddon for Tottenham if they go down,” Pardew said on The Final Word.

Spurs face fellow relegation-battlers Nottingham Forest at home in a crucial fixture next Sunday. Before that, they play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday – a tie which they trail 5-2 on aggregate.

Latest Tottenham news: Romero to jump ship / De Zerbi stance

Meanwhile, well-known reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed the ‘strong chances’ of Tottenham captain Cristian Romero leaving this summer, even if the club avoid the drop.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed last week that there is a growing belief from sources that Spurs are increasingly open to letting the Argentina star depart.

Romano now reports he has a ‘serious chance’ of leaving, revealing that several top clubs have ‘started to make contact’ over a potential deal.

In other news, Tottenham managerial target Roberto de Zerbi has ruled out joining another club this season following his Marseille departure.

This is a reason why Igor Tudor could remain in charge at Spurs for the remainder of the campaign, though a loss to Forest this weekend would almost certainly spell the end.

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